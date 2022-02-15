all channels will be changed

The Mediaset broadcaster is ready to change the encoding of all its channels. The revolution will be implemented on March 8, here are the consequences.

The transition to the new digital terrestrial and to MPEG 4 encoding requires Mediaset to make a radical change. Let’s see what it consists of and how to adapt.

On 20 October 2021, we took the first steps into a new, more technologically advanced world. MPEG 2 encoding has begun to make room for MPEG 4 encoding marking the beginning of change. The transition to the new digital terrestrial that it will involve must be completed by 2023 every Italian region and any television broadcaster. This transition will take place gradually and the first signs began to arrive first in Sardinia and then in Friuli Venezia Giulia, in Veneto, in Mantua and in Emilia Romagna on 9 February last. On 8 March 2022, then, we will see another revolution that will involve the Mediaset channels. Let’s find out what it is.

Digital terrestrial, the gift that no one expected: Rai does it

Mediaset and the new coding

Four months ago Mediaset and Rai changed the frequency of 15 channels – 9 Mediaset and 6 Rai. Specifically, they have implemented the transition from MPEG 2 to MPEG 4 in order to reduce the space occupied by TV frequencies. From 8 March the revolution will involve all the channels of the Italian company Mediaset which will switch to MPEG 4 encoding. The reason is the necessity of refarming which obliges television broadcasters to leave room to 5G of telephone companies by freeing up the frequencies of the 700 MHz band.

New Digital Terrestrial, find out if your TV is to be thrown away

Consequently the television networks will have to occupy the few free frequencies to be able to continue broadcasting their programs.

What consequences to expect

The encoding to the codec of the channels. This means that citizens who own a compatible TV or decoder capable of reading MPEG 4 encoding will have no viewing problems. The opposite is true for those in possession of appliances unable to read of the new digital terrestrial coding.

The difficulties will not begin immediately as the transition will take place gradually. Mediaset, in fact, for a specific period will continue to broadcast Channel 5, Italy 1 and Network 4 in MPEG 2 by moving only the numbering – 105, 106 and 104. It is a matter of a few months given to citizens before making the complete switch. All those who from 8 March will no longer see Mediaset channels on 5, 6 and 4 even after the re-tuning will have to proceed with thepurchase of a television or decoder able to read the new encoding to continue following your favorite programs.