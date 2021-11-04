all chapters of the legend

ELEGANT ADVENTURER – In 2020 the Range Rover celebrated its first fifty years. Today, a year later, the evolution of the British 4×4 continues with the model of fifth generation, which updating itself in style and technique continues to mark the furrow of a tradition that has lasted for over half a century and has created a before and after in our way of understanding off-road vehicles. Hailed as the queen of SUVs, the luxurious Range Rover of our times is actually the direct descendant of a work vehicle “disguised” with the great skill and elegance of a raised-wheeled sedan. Proof of this are images and films that tell epic feats and portray the elegant clothes of the Range Rover smeared with mud and dust from the hardest and most grueling off-road raids: from the 1971 British Trans-Americas Expedition to the Camel Trophy, perhaps the most fascinating chapter. of the Land Rover epic of which the Range was the protagonist of three editions of the twenty disputed from 1980 to 2000 in the tropical forests of half the world.

EIGHT CYLINDERS TO CONQUER AMERICA – The first Range Rover is presented in Cornwall on June 17th 1970 and remained in production until the mid-nineties in increasingly refined three-door variants and – since 1981 – also five-door versions. In reality, however, the Rover group’s idea of ​​combining the robustness of an off-road vehicle and the comfort of a sedan in a single vehicle dates back to 1950, two years after the founding of Land Rover. Originally conceived as a luxury 4×4 for the United States, a market with great potential, just overseas the new model finds the engine that would have contributed to its success: a V8 petrol to carburetors that – according to the legend – the CEO of the Rover group of the time, Martin Hurst, discovered by chance during a business trip to America in the Mercury Marine workshops, where no one, of that old eight-cylinder, which seemed to be made especially for the new Land Rover, he knew more than to do it.

> In the photos above, the first generation of the Land Rover in its various versions.

A REAL OFF-ROAD – The V8 of American origin, much more powerful than the diesels that equipped the Land Rover at the time, however, it was not the only big news of the Range Rover project. Enthusiasts know that before then and until the early 1980s the old Series kept the classic off-road setting, with leaf spring suspension. Fatigue vehicles that no one would have liked to drive in the city. A habitat far from unwelcome, however, to the new Range Rover, which despite being one real off-road vehicle it does not take long to be appreciated for its uncommon comfort qualities, becoming a real cult among the most affluent motorists. Thanks to a classic mechanical scheme, with the chassis with side members separated from the bodywork, four-wheel drive and reduction gear, yet extremely modern thanks to the adoption of permanent all-wheel drive and spring suspensions which, from 1983, will also equip the Defender.

> Above, the second generation of the Range Rover.

PASS THE TEST OF TIME WITH FULL VOTES – The career of the Range Rover, which in the meantime had prepared the ground for the launch, in 1989, of the Discovery – a bulwark against the European invasion of Japanese off-road vehicles which, from its older sister, inherited the chassis and suspension -, continues with the model of second generation In the 1994. With the new Range Rover, born under the aegis of BMW but developed entirely at Land Rover starting from a project started in 1990, the Solihull brand focuses on an even more elegant style, while maintaining the bond with the model firmly. classic, which will run alongside the new one until 1996 to satisfy the requests of customers loyal to the original layout. To keep up with the times, the unmistakable silhouette becomes more impressive, with the front that takes on a more modern look thanks to the new rectangular headlights. The second Range Rover is the first equipped with fully automatic air suspension and the last equipped with the classic V8 Rover petrol engines, available in displacements of 4 and 4.6 liters as an alternative to the 2.5-liter six-cylinder diesel. liters derived from BMW.

> Above, the third generation of the Range Rover.

FOR THE THIRD MILLENNIUM BECOMES AN SUV – In 2001 sees the light there third generation of the Range Rover, which for the first time in the history of the model abandons the classic frame scheme with cross-members and side members in favor of a modern monocoque body. Many electronic components derive from contemporary BMW sedans, in particular from the 5 Series E39, while for the design of the chassis the engineers are inspired by the hulls of Riva yachts, famous all over the world for their light and tapered structure. Even the leathers and woods that adorn the luxurious cockpit pay homage to the legendary motorboats built in Sarnico, on the western shores of Lake Iseo. The electronics, already heavily present on the previous model, are even more sophisticated, with some devices that facilitate off-road driving and a reducer that allows the gearbox (for the first time only automatic) to work with ratios. normal or reduced without having to operate the mechanism with wheels stopped. In 2005 the Sport version made its début, more compact, equipped with powerful petrol and diesel engines and equipped with air suspension with cross-interconnection that allow the height of the vehicle to be varied according to driving conditions.

> Above, the fourth generation of the Range Rover.

ALL IN ALUMINUM AND FOR THE FIRST TIME ALSO HYBRID – In 2012, with the Range Rover from fourth generation, the Land Rover reinterprets, introducing new stylistic features, a style that, while modernizing itself, remains anchored to tradition. The line, partly anticipated in 2011 by the Range Rover Evoque – built on the Ford architecture, suitably modified, already at the base of the Freelander 2 – is simple and elegant. Built entirely of aluminum for the first time, the body is immediately recognizable by its long wheelbase and tapered roof. The latest evolution of the Terrain Response system is included as standard, allowing you to automatically select the best driving settings based on road conditions. In 2013 the first hybrid Range Rover arrives, with which the Land Rover improves the car’s energy efficiency without compromising its off-road skills: to prove it, the British house will put it to the test on an adventurous journey of 16,000 kilometers from Solihull to Mumbai . The family expands with the new Sport version (2013), the SVAutobiography and the Evoque Convertible (2015), the Velar and the rechargeable hybrid versions (2017), the “light” hybrids (2019) and, finally, the Fifty Limited Edition , limited series of 1,970 pieces to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the model.

> Above, the fifth generation of the Range Rover.

THE MYTH CONTINUES – Renewed in technology, style and engines, the fifth generation of the Range Rover, which in the general setting remains faithful to the DNA of the model of which it takes the baton, fits fully into the Reimagine strategy with which the Jaguar Land Rover group aims at a progressive and complete electrification of both brands. Thanks to the Mla-Flex architecture, in fact, the new Range Rover is compatible with the adoption of thermal and hybrid engines, but also fully electric, the only ones that the Solihull house plans to produce starting from 2030.

> READ ALSO – Range Rover: all new and always elegant