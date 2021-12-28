All Cinecomics expected for 2022

After two years of uncertainty, where the open cinemas were only a faint light at the end of the tunnel; it seems that 2022 will come to our aid. At this point I would not waste any more time and immediately start with a nice list of Cinecomics that await us in theaters starting from January 2022!

The King’s Man – The Origins

Expected in cinemas from September 17, 2021, The King’s Man – the Origins, is a prequel to the saga, which tells us precisely the birth of the famous English independent spy agency, in the years of the Great War.

After a long back and forth, we will finally be able to see the film at the cinema from January 5, 2022. If you haven’t seen them and are already intrigued by the trailer, I recommend you catch up on it Disney Plus the first 2 chapters of the saga, Kingsman – Secret Service (with this title you will also find the cartoon omnibus) And Kingsman – the golden circle. In the film we find Matt Vaughn as director and among the cast members we will see Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.

Morbius

Morbius is a character who first appears in The Amazing SpiderMan In the 1971, and is one of the anti-heroes that we expect will expand the universe of our friendly neighborhood Spiderman. In fact, the character of Morbius in the comics is an enemy not only of Spidey but also of Blade, and we hope that maybe in the future there will also be links to this character.

Micheal Morbius, the doctor with a rare blood disorder, will be played by Jared Leto, flanked by Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson. The film will be available in theaters from January 28th.

The Batman

The 3rd March, we will finally see Robert Pattinson as the most famous bat man ever. In The Batman of Warner Bros we will also find the characters of Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle / Catwoman), Andy Serkis (Alfred), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Paul Dano (Riddler), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Jayme Lawson (Bella Reál) and Peter Sarsgaard (Gil Colson).

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness

This trailer made its first theatrical appearance as the second post credit in scene Spiderman: No way Home, and I honestly think there was no better gift for the Fans.

Initially expected for the end of March, now we finally have a final date: the May 4, 2022. This is the first MCU film shot by the sacred monster of Sam Raimi, and already from the trailer we can see that the tones of the film turn a lot to the dark side of the multiverse .. Great Hype for the 28th film from Marvel, the first for 2022 where we will find Bendict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch), Benedict Wong (Wong), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez).

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor Love & Thunder – photocredits: Everyeye cinema

After Thor Ragnarok, from July 6 we find the management Taika Waititi which introduces us to the narrative cycle of the comics of “ The great and mighty Thor“; where a sick one Jane Foster becomes worthy to challenge the Mjolnir and thus assimilate the powers of Thor. The cast will feature Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and the role of antagonist Gorr the butcher of Of the nothing less than a will be entrusted Christian Bale.

Black Adam

Black Adam, is a DC Comics character, born to be Shazam’s nemesis in 1945 from the pencils of Otto Binder and CC Beck. The film is expected for July 29, for now we have only a very short teaser trailer, where the director Jaume Collet-Serra, who has already worked with him in Jungle Cruise, introduces us to the character played by “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson who will be joined by Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher) and Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate).

Black Adam – photocredits: RedCapes

The Flash

We don’t have a real date for the movie “The Flash”, directed by Andy Muschetti. But we have a month: November 2022. Furthermore, what we know is that this film opens up the possibility of multiverses also in the DC house, drawing inspiration from the comic. “Flashpoint” where the Flash of Ezra Miller, will travel through time and other dimensions to prevent the death of the mother. Thanks to the possibility of traveling between the various dimensions there will be more versions of Batman, and we will review on the screen Ben Affleck as the Batman from Justice Legue; And Micheal Keaton as the 1989 Batman.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Wakanda Forever – photocredits: no spoiler

All time November 2022, is the month in which Wakanda Forever will be available in our rooms. Also directed by Ryan Coogler, despite the passing of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel has decided to pay homage to the actor, not replacing him with another actor and focusing the film on the other characters that the world of Wakanda can offer us. In fact, in the cast we find confirmed Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Winston Duke (M’baku), Angela Bassett (Ramonda) and Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams / Ironheart).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Acquaman & the lost Kingdom – photocredits: Nerd Pride

Second film with Jason Momoa in the role of Acquaman / Arthur Curry and second also for director James Wan. Very little is known about this cinecomic expected in theaters in December 2022 … But even in this case we know that we will find some members of the cast of 2018 such as Amber Heard (Mera), Patrick Wilson (Orm Marius / Ocean Master) and Dolph Lundgren (Re Nereus).

Dampyr

Dampyr – photocredits: badtaste

First branded film Bonelli Cinematic Universe. We are introduced to the character of Harlan Draka, the vampire hunter, born of the union between a human and a Master of the Night. With the help of the wayward vampire Kurjak, the two will have to win the battle against the forces of evil. The film directed by Riccardo Chemello and produced by Sergio Bonelli Editore, Eagle Pictures and Brandon Box, the film will be starring Wade Briggs, Stuart Martin and Frida Gustavsson.

Slumberland

Slumberland – photocredits: Daily Mirror

Directed by Slumberland, which we will not find at the cinema but streaming on Netflix in the arc of 2022, is Francis Lawrence, famous director of titles such as Constantine, I’m legend, The Hunger Games, and Red Sparrow. This film is inspired by the comic strips of the early 1900s, Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay. However, the Film takes the liberty of making some changes to the plot, transforming the protagonist Nemo into Nema, (played by Marlow Barkley). The protagonist, in the film, will be accompanied by the clown Flip Flap (played by Jason Momoa), who, within the dream world represented in the comic, will begin his journey in search of his father.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special – photocredits: Nerd Pride

Last but not least, in the period of Christmas 2022, on the Disney Plus platform, it will be possible to see the Christmas special that will link the appearance of the guardians in Thor: Love & Thunder to the Third Film which will see them as the only protagonists in 2023. Directing we will meet James Gunn and the whole cast of guardians: Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Starlord), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Karen Gillan (Nebula) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis).

Carlotta Mione

