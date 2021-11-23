all cinephile quotes, from Squid Game to Fellini

Rectifying his reputation as a perfectionist, and therefore not very prolific, verse, Marracash has released a new album, probably his best in terms of eye and technique maturity, just two years after the previous one Person, whose success has so far been certified by five platinums.

The title We, them, the others reflects both the fragmentation that the rapper recognizes as the main trait of contemporaneity is the different positions that he himself assumes within it: the we, extended to the family and loved ones, often turns upside down in theirs, pronoun that includes those who hate most, from colleagues who invent experiences of poverty and marginalization only to get money and media attention to the most varied exponents of social privilege, to the point of making the two groups coincide in the others – the synthesis that resolves the antithesis – opposed.

Lucid in understanding the mechanisms that govern the self, expressed in songs that often take on the dynamics of a real ttheater of the mindHowever, Marracash does not seem to have yet managed to untie all the knots that still bind him to the past and to its most deeply rooted complexes.

Certainly, in We, them, the others not only shows off extraordinary ability to penetrate (and, from there, of a new awareness), but it also confirms the cinephile knowledge of which he has always nourished his texts.

Here then what are the cinematographic references and serial that we were able to locate in We, them, the others.

In They references to Squid Game, Jordan Peele and Sorrentino

In disc opening track, which the traditional rapper always writes last, there are three references to the serial or cinematographic world: with “M456 on my harness /Squid Game I’ve been putting it in rhyme for years “ claims primacy in having denounced the irreducibility of class conflict quoting the serial number of Seong Gi-Hun, winner of the survival game staged in the Korean Netflix TV series of the same name, to which he adds the M by Marracash.

Later in the song, bring it up We from Jordan Peele, sociological horror of 2019 that symbolizes the irremediable rift between the last and the first in society and the impossibility of evading the relationship with the other, especially ‘the other’ that we sometimes represent for ourselves, and They from Paolo Sorrentino, portrait of the glories and alienations of the Berlusconi era (“Noi by J. Peele, They by Sorrentino / The only advice I have: strike first “).

In Clown there are Scarface, If you leave me I delete you, The Lord of the Rings, The Godfather

“Laugh, clown, without the tenor (Clown) / What you saw is Scarface (Scarface), but you are Scarcella (Pff) “: in Clown, second track of the album, takes it out on the “rapper mannequins” already mentioned in They, underlining how they think they are Tony Montana, protagonist of Scarface interpreted by Al Pacino, when, on the other hand, they are just social gurus, simple smoke sellers (like Mirko Scarcella).

To express the impossibility of abandoning the road, even if only unconsciously, he uses the Italian title of the famous film, a true cult of independent cinema, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, with interpreter Kate Winslet: “The road exists, like Kate Winslet, if you leave it, it erases you “.

Later in the song he also calls for roll call Fredo, the reckless brother of Michael Corleone neither The Godfather, And Frodo Baggins, the hobbit de The Lord of the Rings: “Bro, you are a fraud (You are a fraud), brother fool like Fredo / Solo a half a man like Frodo “.

breaking Bad, Parasite And Snowpiercer in the

You give the data to social networks, Parasite, toxic to oxytocin by now / You convince yourself both for the family, but it is for yourself as Walter White / World that is based on injustices for those who are at the bottom of this Snowpiercer / Sorry if I’m only deep when I’m sad, who doesn’t pretend?

In the, fourth track of the disc, Marracash mentions the protagonist of breaking Bad, Walter White, terminally ill who begins producing methamphetamine convinced that he is acting for the good of the family, but who, in reality, is doing so only to satisfy a long unheard desire for power, and the feature films Parasite And Snowpiecer, made by the Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho respectively of 2019 and 2013.

In the monographic issue that the Rolling Stone dedicated to him to drive the release of the album, the rapper did not fail to show his love for South Korean cinema and confessed to find Snowpiercer better than the best known Parasite: “Personally I prefer “Snowpiercer” because it is a science fiction film that imagines a dystopian future in which the world is in the throes of a new ice age and the last surviving human beings live aboard an endlessly spinning train. The various carriages are divided according to class, and in the queue of the convoy there are unfortunates who eat cockroaches and other waste“.

Marracash and the movie quotes. In Crazy Love Elodie is Selina Kyle and the fragile-ferocious Nikita

I know you would love me even with zero money (Zero) Kiss me, I already breathe your pheromones You move feline, Selina, Nikita You know how to hold up the challenge (Hey)

In the song written to eternalize the passion, now over, lived with Elodie, for two years his partner, Marracash compares his beloved to Selina Kyle, the real name of Catwoman, and to Nikita, protagonist of the homonymous film by Luc Besson, a female figure contradicting her oscillations between sweetness and hardness: after all, the rapper finds the same duality of the character also in the eyes of his woman (“Those eyes so big, there is room for both / For fragility and ferocity“).

In Cospayler references to appear Suicide Squad and the Amazon series The Boys

“Emo without emo, Jared Leto’s Joker“: In Cosplayer Marracash takes it out on colleagues who say they fight, through the look, the toxic masculinity without however ‘feeling’ the cause. Their desire to appear (and monetize) exploits issues that others live on their own skin only to be able to assert themselves. The comparison with the Joker from Jared Leto in Suicide Squad then becomes easily understandable: the character, refined in the very studied look, was inserted in the film not so much because it is essential to the development of the plot, but to attract acclaim and publicity.

From the blond patriot, on social media he does his utmost for us / But in reality he is the most shit like the Patriot in The Boys.

In the song there is an attack, not too veiled, a Fedez, who, only apparently, during the most acute phases of the pandemic crisis, would have used the media power at his disposal to raise funds and help the country: according to Marracash, in essence, the ‘colleague’ would have done it above all to feed his personal myth, such as Patriot, the feigned libertarian character from the Amazon series The Boys.

In Doubts the shadow of Marcello della Sweet life

The mind lies, it finds new ways to deceive me (Your brother has two beautiful children, when do you decide?) The love? The love he speaks of That is, to squeeze something strong until it suffocates? A game where I get hurt or hurt another I am forty and have never seen a bond that remains A viscous maternal love, I don’t need it, I don’t want it In the most intense song – and, together with Nemesis, psychoanalytic – of the whole album, Doubts, Marracash stages the contradictions of his mind, the impossibility of coping with a torment that has ancient origins, not reducible to his bipolar disorder, diagnosed years ago, and perhaps not even to the sense of defeat often experienced in childhood through the relationship with parents afflicted by a vacuum of desire vital, devoid of ambition and determination to redeem.

The internal voice that haunts him – a pounding superego – suddenly borrows the words used by Marcello Rubini during the quarrel that preludes the rupture of the oedipal relationship with Emma, ​​ne The sweet life (1960) by Fellini. Marcello’s self-deceptions and his inability to love are the same ones we find in Guido Anselmi, protagonist of 8 and 1/2 (1963), another film that Marracash counts among the album’s ‘hidden’ inspirations.

Cersei Lannister e Goodfellas close the disc in Cliffhanger (and again, a movie has to do with it)

It was in the texts, it was the prophecy Yo, good guys like in New Jersey Give me some you or give me some them for all these different flows My girl Cersei with poison green eyes I took it directly to my zero kilometer building

The last track of the album is titled Cliffhanger, like the 1993 movie in which Sylverster Stallone plays a former climber plunged into a deep crisis, who, summoned to a final deadly challenge, finally accepts it and wins it. To dismiss the listeners and reiterate, through that somewhat brash self-celebration that is traditionally part of rap culture, to be the greatest, Marracash recovers Those good guys from Martin Scorsese And Cersei Lannister of the Game of Thrones, give “green eyes poison”, Perhaps a last reference to ex-partner Elodie, whose green eyes had already materialized in the track Crazy Love (“But then you crept in, curvy / With green eyes, ocher skin and your pink hair”).