All Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s tattoos and what they mean

Coldplay return to Spain. Seven years after his last performance in our country, the British band led by Chris Martin has scheduled two concerts in Spain by 2023. They will be on May 23 and 24 at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

Music of the Spheres Tourwhich began in March 2022 and will continue for the next year, has the particularity of being designed to be less polluting and reduce “direct emissions by more than 50% compared to the previous one (2016-2017)”, as announced by the members of the group in a statement.

In recent years the British have been very committed to the fight against climate change. Its leader has also positioned itself as one of the the most active familiar faces in favor of the environmentfair trade and world hunger.

But in addition to his music and activism, Martin has been in the news on numerous occasions for his private life and for the modern family that he has managed to form with his new partner, the actress dakota johnson; the two children he had with the actress Gwyneth PaltrowApple and Moses, and with the interpreter and her current husband, the film director Brad Falchuck.

Events, emotions and passions that the singer wanted to leave engraved on his skin in the form of tattoos. We tell you which are the most striking and their meaning.

The initials of the people you love the most

Chris Martin’s dolls are the part of his body reserved for his two children, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16. On the inside of the right, he has an M tattooed and on the left, an A, the initials of their names.

Until he divorced actress Gwyneth Paltrow, a small G could be discovered on his right triceps. However, when the love story was over, the musician decided to make her disappear by drawing a heart on her.

The infinite love between Dakota and Chris

The leader of Coldplay maintains since 2017 a romantic relationship with Dakota Johnson which they formalized a year after starting by getting the same tattoo, the symbol of infinity in red. She wears it under her left elbow and he, on his right forearm.

In honor of his hero

“I have a tattoo on my arm, because this person is my hero… I can’t believe we get to say it, but please welcome Mr. Bruce Springsteen”.

This is how Martin introduced the legendary American singer at a concert held last May in New York. The tattoo he’s talking about is on his left arm and it’s three lines from his song. Working on a Dream.



A photo of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson showing Bruce Springsteen’s tattoo. // Gtresonline



The uncertain tattoo

On the inside of his left bicep, Martin has written God’s Love (God’s Love) in capital letters and making a circle.

Many people think that the G in this legend is his ex-wife’s old initial tattoo that Martin tried to remove, for obvious reasons. However, by pulling file, you can check that that G was tattooed on his right arm, where now you can see a heart made with black ink, and not on the left.

Chris Martin’s hidden tattoos

Complete the Coldplay singer’s tattoo map the silhouette of a heart on the knuckles of the middle finger of his left hand.



The heart that Chris Martin has on his middle finger. // Gtresonline



Now these are all Chris Martin’s tattoos that can be seen because legend has it that Chris Martin has drawings on his skin many others in more intimate places of your bodyonly accessible to the eyes of those who are part of their most intimate life.