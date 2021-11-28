Tech

all colors on SALE on amazon, be quick

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

As always happens, if iPhone 13 Pro back available on Amazon – and it is also with a little bit of Discount – it lasts very little. Now is the time to choose though. The edition 128GB right now it is available in all colors on sale: while stocks last, you can buy it at € 1149 instead of € 1189. Symbolic reduction, but more than fair delivery times: by 13 December 2021 for the silver color. We cannot guarantee that, when you connect, the conditions will still be the same: given the request, prices and availability are extremely fickle.

iPhone 13 Pro at a discount on Amazon

A device, the latest iPhone model, which just needs no introduction. A device that, in the Pro edition, represents its maximum expression: the right is great – from the point of view of physical dimensions – but does not compromise with the performance, excellent from every point of view.

Even the memory cut in discount it lends itself well to being sufficient for the vast majority of users: 128GB of storage so as not to have to regularly delete applications and games to make room.

In short, the time to take advantage of it is now. iPhone 13 Pro 128GB, in all colors, you currently get it from Amazon at € 1149 instead of € 1189. Free shipping, guaranteed by Prime services.

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders placed through these links will allow our site to receive a commission.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Many cultivate cyclamen but few know that it needs this natural fertilizer to grow luxuriantly

3 weeks ago

Splinter Cell, the most loved episode of the saga for free (waiting for the next one)

1 week ago

the program of new content arriving until 2022 – Nerd4.life

1 week ago

New step forward for the 3.2 Gigapixel “ camera ” of the Vera Rubin observatory

21 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button