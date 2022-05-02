All Conviasa flights to Nicaragua from Cuba

The Cuban airport company known as ECASA, updated all the flights of the Venezuelan company Conviasa for the month of May, from Cuba to Nicaragua. This last country has become the most demanded route from the island, since last November they eliminated the visa for the citizens of the island.

According to this information, updated on the last day of April, Conviasa airline Frequencies will continue to operate in the month of May. José Martí International Airport (Havana). On Wednesdays and Saturdays it arrives from Caracas to the Cuban capital.

But every Wednesday and Saturday it comes out towards Managua, from Havana. The return from Nicaragua is agreed, on Thursdays and Sundays, which arrives from Managua. And those same days, Thursdays and Sundays they leave again for Caracas, the Venezuelan capital.

In short, Conviasa is flying to Nicaragua directly from Cuba, only two days a week. Every Wednesday and Saturday, always from Havana. The airline does not fly from another provincial airport. The other company that is flying directly to Nicaragua from the island is Aruba Airlines. Here you can find all calendar for May.

WHERE IS CONVIASA LOCATED IN CUBA?

Many Cubans wonder where to buy tickets through Conviasa. Although given the low availability and high demand, the tickets for May are probably already sold out, this company has a website.

It is not very functional, but it offers at least the flights between Caracas and Havana. The Havana-Managua route is somehow not available. This company has an agency in the Cuban capital. It is located at Calle 23, Esq. No. 64, Edif. IACC, Vedado.

Regarding the luggage allowed by Conviasa, depending on the class purchased on the ticket, travelers can carry between one and two suitcases of a maximum of 23 kilos and one piece of 8 Kg as hand luggage.

How is the dollar in Nicaragua? Currently the dollar in Nicaragua is above 35 cordobas, all in the state market. This currency may be needed to move around the country, although US currency is also accepted. The euro is higher than the dollar and is paid at more than 37 cordobas.