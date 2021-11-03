All crazy for Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas: story of an announced success

From Cuba, to Spain, to consecrate his success to Hollywood. This is the story of Ana de Armas, actress on the crest of the wave and also present in the last film in the saga of James Bond: No Time to Die.

Born in Havana and raised in Santa Cruz del Norte, de Armas already at the age of eighteen makes an important decision, which will change her life: thanks to the Spanish citizenship obtained through her maternal grandparents, she moves to Madrid to to pursue her dream, that is to pursue a career as an actress.

A very wise decision, since he was just twenty years old Ana de Armas in Spain it is already an established presence on the big and small screen.

In fact, immediately after his transfer to Iberian land, in 2006 he obtained his first prominent role as a protagonist in the romantic film A rose of France, directed by Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón.

From Blonde… to Bond

Before No Time to Die, Ana de Armas worked on Blonde from Andrew Dominik (which we will see in 2022), in which he interpreted Marilyn Monroe, a very different project from the last 007, and in fact the de Armas recently guest at the “The Tonight Show“Revealed to Jimmy Fallon how it took a while to get used to the new role after moving from one set to another: “I did Marilyn, and it was very intense. I finished filming on Friday, flew on Saturday and started filming Bond on Monday. So I just remember I was on set, like, my first scene and I started whispering like Marilyn …“.

But this has certainly not stopped the unstoppable desire to Ana de Armas to get involved and show everyone what she is made of, and how great her talent is.

Not even the pandemic she succeeded. Yet the Cuban actress was, in the world of Hollywood, undoubtedly one of those who risked losing the most in terms of visibility due to the stop dictated by Covid.

In 2019, her career was in full swing, and she was even nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the comedy Knives Out, which was even more significant since, along with Daniel Craig, they were the only candidates in a stellar cast that included Jaime Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer and Toni Collette, among others.

And think that De Armas had almost turned down the part because the description of her character in the screenplay read: “Latin caregiver, pretty”. When Jamie Lee Curtis first met De Armas, he immediately emailed Steven Spielberg suggesting that he see her. “It will be like Sophia Loren“, He said to Vanity Fair.

And in fact Ana de Armas has all the credentials for an amazing career.

So too Cary Fukunaga, the director of the latest film by James Bond – No Time to Die – was enchanted by the charm and talent of the de Armas, to the point of wanting to create a character especially for her. The rest is already history. No Time to Die it was a success and we are not afraid to say that part of the credit goes to her too, that Cuban actress who had already made us lose our heads more than six years ago with Knock Knoch, from Eli Roth, playing the cheeky and seductive Bel and providing the film with characteristics atypical for a home invasion.

Who had an eye, like Jamie Lee Curtisprobably had already guessed by then that the road to success was already marked.

And in fact it resumed brilliantly right where it stopped, in the limbo of the pandemic, about a year and a half ago.

She even managed to get rid of the many gossip that have tried to give her a hard time in the last period, starting from the breakup with ex-partner Ben Affleck, and certainly her temperament is an added value that also bewitches the insiders. jobs, which they now want at all costs Ana de Armas in its artistic cast.

The gift of ubiquity

2022 has not yet arrived but we already know of many productions in which he will participate, and very often as a protagonist, or almost. In addition to the already mentioned Blonde, the actress will also be part of The Gray Man of the Russo brothers – which is the most expensive operation Netflix to date – alongside Chris Evas and Ryan Gosling, thus returning to work again alongside the latter afterwards Blade Runner 2049 and with Evans, after the aforementioned Knives Out.

Another actor with whom he should share the scene again will be then Keanu Reeves (after Knock Knock, in fact), in a spin-off of John Wick by title “Dancer“- entrusted to the direction of Len Wiseman – where de Armas will be the protagonist.

In short, it seems that our dear Ana has the gift of ubiquity to work on all these sets, since only in the last year we have seen her in Sergio (arrived in Italy thanks to Netflix) by Greg Barker, Secrets of the night from Michael Cristofer, Besides No time to Die and the highly anticipated Blonde, and the next 365 days are promising to be just as intense and relentless.

But now everyone is crazy about Ana de Armas and you can’t help but engage her in your own film. For the good of all, of the viewer primarily.