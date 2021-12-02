All crazy for DR, the Molise company of economic SUVs, but full options. All models and prices

DR stands for Di Risio, the surname of the entrepreneur Maximum who, in 2006 in Macchia d’Isernia, set in motion a vision and founded a car manufacturer, the DR. The target? Create full optional suv as standard, but with the best quality / price ratio. The first model was the DR5, presented at the Bologna Motor Show in 2007: it fitted Fiat engines and bought it in hypermarkets. Almost fifteen years after it was first started, the Molise brand from a niche reality begins to become mainstream e grinds successes: in the first months of 2021 it achieved the record of the highest growth on our market, with + 257% on the previous year (despite the pandemic). And, in November 2021, DR Automobiles Groupe set its new record of registrations, with a growth of 512% on the same month of 2019 and 107% on the 11 months of 2019. The comparison on 2020 is also flattering: +161, 92% on November 2020 and + 140.13% on the period January / November 2020, thanks to the 7,533 cars registered since the beginning of the year to today. therefore, by now a 2021 closure of over 8,000 units is certain. A result that is also due to the doubling of the offer: DR today includes three models, built in China by Chery Automobile and developed in Molise. To these in 2020 were also added the products of new home brand, Evo, which combines Chery products with those of JAC Motors, another Chinese giant, and proposes cars with even more competitive prices, including the cheapest electric SUV on the market.