All crazy for Manolo Gonzalez, the son of Sofia Vergara

19 September 2017

Source: Getty Images

The true star of the Emmy Awards it was him: Manolo Gonzalez. Breathtaking physique and Latin macho look, Sofia Vergara’s son has conquered everyone. The boy is only 25 years old, but he is already a beloved model of fashion brands and an actor, although it is rumored that he will soon make his debut behind the camera. Born in 1992, Manolo was born from Sofia Vergara’s first marriage with Joe Gonzalez and the two are very close, so much so that the boy does not give up accompanying his mother on the red carpet, during special occasions. The “Modern Family” star walked the red carpet showing off a white mermaid dress with a deep neckline that highlighted the shapes. Always beautiful and smiling, the Vergara seems to have transmitted all the beauty to the son Manolo, who enchanted the female audience present at the evening. The actress is happily married to Joe Manganiello, sex symbol and “Magic Mike” star.

“I’m always happy to be his plan B when Joe is busy making movies,” Manolo wrote while sharing on social media the shots of the evening, in which the two appear smiling and happy. It is not the first time that a star takes their child to the red carpet. Before Sofia Vergara it was the turn of Victoria Beckham, who walked the most famous red carpets bringing with her the eldest son Brooklyn, instead of her husband David. Same goes for Jada Pinkett Smith who has appeared more than once with her son Jaden, born of marriage to Will Smith.

Just like them, the star of “Modern Family” did not hide his pride in his son, also revealing that he wants to have as soon as possible a child by husband Joe. “As soon as possible – he clarified – I don’t want to find myself at 50 with a baby” and considering the beauty of the mother, we can bet that it will be amazing just like Manolo.