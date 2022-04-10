“All credit to Checo Pérez”, for the podium

Horner highlighted the passes of Checo Pérez on the Mercedes to achieve the podium in Australia

The head of Red Bull, Christian Hornercongratulated Czech Perez for second place in the Australian Grand Prixwhere he managed to finish behind charles leclerc and with it get his first podium of the season.

The manager was forceful when mentioning that “all credit to Checo”, since he had to battle from the beginning against Lewis Hamilton and was again affected by the appearance of the safety car that benefited George Russel, who at that time was in third position, while Max Verstappen was second.

“He lost again due to SC and was unlucky. Then he made the recoveries from behind, with a great overtaking of Lewis on the outside and then he had to pass George again, ”he reviewed about the duel he had. Czech Perez before the two Mercedes and especially against Hamilton, whom he beat twice in the race.

Christian Horner talked about the problems he had Max Verstappenwho in the last laps abandoned the race when he saw smoke and fire in the RB18, which caused him to add his second race at the start of the season without obtaining units.

Charles Leclerc and Checo Pérez talk at Parc Fermé after the Australian GP. Getty

“I’d rather fix a fast car than have a reliable slow one. We need to control it and we cannot accept DNF. We need to understand the problem and fix it. Max was not happy with the car all weekend. The tires wore out quickly. Charles had no problems with the tyres. We have some things in the pipeline to address our issues,” he said.

In the same line was handled Helmut Markochief adviser to Red Bull and noted that Verstappen suffered a fuel leak.

“There was just a huge fuel leak. That is why we told him to stop immediately, preferably where there was a fire extinguisher immediately, “said the former Austrian driver.