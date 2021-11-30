all dates to remember

Tax deadlines December 2021: IMU balance And VAT deposit are the two most important events of the month that marks the end of the year.

To alternate the two characterizing deadlines, that of December 16 with the balance of the IMU and that of Monday 27 with VAT, then there are the periodic obligations, which are accompanied by appointments with emergency measures, from equalization lost fund at the end to pay the excluded INPS contributions not covered by the exemption.

It could be one of the December tax deadlines also the appointment with 12 installments of the scrapping ter and of the balance and excerpt. News is expected on the possible extension to 9 December.

Let’s then review the main ones tax deadlines relating to the month of December 2021.

Tax deadlines 6 December 2021, installments of the fiscal peace with “tolerance”

The deadline for paying the installments of the fiscal peace relating to 2020 and 2021 is set for 30 November, a deadline which is postponed to December 6 hooking the tolerance of five days.

There is therefore time until Monday 6 December 2021 to pay the 12 installments relating to scrapping ter and al balance and excerpt of the folders, both for the installments due in 2020 and for those relating to 2021.

It was the tax decree n. 146/2021 to provide for a single payment deadline for all the sums subject to suspension.

However, it should be noted that a possible extension of the deadline to December 9, the deadline proposed by the Government, is being discussed and that, also considering the five-day grace period, it would allow not to forfeit the fiscal peace in case of payment made by December 14.

Pending developments, for the moment, December 6th is the date to be marked in red on the calendar.

Tax deadlines December 16, 2021, appointment with the IMU balance

The IMU balance is one of the most important tax deadlines in December 2021. After the appointment with the deposit, the December 16 it’s time to pay the second installment of the tax.

The calculation of the second installment of the IMU must be carried out taking into account the rates 2021 published by your Municipality and, in the event of an increase compared to those relating to 2020, the balance due in relation to the IMU paid on account must be paid.

Who are the subjects called to the cashier for the payment of the IMU by the deadline of December 16, 2021?

There is no news on the IMU assumption: the payment is due by the subjects who own buildings, excluding the main residence (except in the case of a housing unit classified in the cadastral categories A / 1, A / 8 and A / 9), building areas and agricultural land.

For the purposes of the payment, it is necessary to take into account exemptions and reductions and, finally, it should be remembered that the IMU 2021 is not due by the natural persons owning properties affected by the blocking of evictions.

The concessions on calculation of the tax due, including that provided for in the case of free loan for use or rent at an agreed fee.

Tax deadlines 16 December 2021, periodic IRPEF, VAT and INPS obligations

It is fixed at December 16, 2021 also the expiration of periodic IRPEF, INPS and VAT obligations for taxpayers with a VAT number and for withholding agents.

Regarding the obligations IRPEF, the deadline concerns the payment of withholding taxes as an advance made by the withholding agents on:

income from employment and similar paid in the previous month. In addition to the withholding taxes, the withholding agent must also pay the municipal and regional surcharges;

self-employment income paid in the previous month, commissions for commission, agency, mediation and representation relationships paid in the previous month. The tax code to be used in this case is 1040 with a competence period 11/2021.

In the same model F24 it is also possible to pay contributions INPS owed by the employer on the wages paid in the previous month.

Furthermore, by next December 16 taxpayers with monthly VAT payment will have to pay thetax due for November 2021. Payment must be made with form F24 e tax code 6011 in the tax section.

Tax deadlines December 27, 2021, VAT deposit

Appointment with the VAT deposit on December 27, 2021.

This is the deadline for the payment of the tax which, as usual, can be calculated using three different methods:

historical method : the VAT deposit is equal to 88 per cent of the VAT paid for the month or quarter of the previous year;

: the VAT deposit is equal to 88 per cent of the VAT paid for the month or quarter of the previous year; forecasting method : VAT advance calculation based on a forecast of the operations carried out in the last part of 2021, month or quarter based on the type of taxpayer. Also in this case it will be necessary to pay 88 per cent of the tax due;

: VAT advance calculation based on a forecast of the operations carried out in the last part of 2021, month or quarter based on the type of taxpayer. Also in this case it will be necessary to pay 88 per cent of the tax due; analytical method: the calculation is based on transactions carried out by 20 December 2021 and the down payment is equal to 100 percent of the amount resulting from the payment, which takes into account the VAT relating to the following transactions:

transactions recorded in the register of invoices issued (or payments) from 1 December to 20 December (in the case of monthly taxpayers) or from 1 October to 20 December (in the case of quarterly taxpayers); transactions carried out, but not yet registered or invoiced, from 1 November to 20 December; transactions recorded in the register of purchase invoices from 1 December to 20 December (in the case of monthly taxpayers) or from 1 October to 20 December (in the case of quarterly taxpayers).

A particular case concerns the taxpayer who in 2020 had a periodicity of monthly VAT payment and that in 2021 becomes a quarterly taxpayer: the method of calculating the down payment was the subject of a specifically dedicated study.

Tax deadlines December 27, 2021, monthly Intrastat

Expires December 27, 2021, the deadline for the submission of Intrastat lists by intra-community operators with a monthly obligation.

In detail, the deadline concerns the transmission of the summary lists of the sales of goods and services rendered in the previous month to EU subjects.

Intrastat lists can only be submitted electronically to the Customs Agency through the EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) Customs Telematic Service or to the Revenue Agency, again by electronic transmission.

Tax deadlines December 28, 2021, request for equalization lost fund

At the end of the calendar of appointments for December 2021, the deadline for applying for access to the non-repayable equalization grant is indicated.

There is time until December 28, 2021 for businesses and professionals presenting i required requirements, first of all a decrease in the economic result for the year equal to 30 percent.

With the provision no. 336196 of November 29, 2021, the Revenue Agency has started the phase of sending the applications, making the instructions and the template to use.

Holders of VAT number who have registered a drop of 30 percent between economic result for the year relating to the tax period in progress at December 31, 2020 and that relating to tax period in progress as at 31 December 2019.

The possibility of benefiting from it is also subject to the submission of the tax return 2021 within early deadline of September 30th.

Please refer to the guide of the Revenue Agency for further details.

Tax deadlines December 29, 2021, payment of contributions excluded from the INPS exemption

Lastly, the deadline of 29 December 2021 relating to the payment of the INPS contributions not covered by the exemption, the so-called contributory white year.

As indicated by INPS with message number 3974 of 15 November 2021, in the case of acceptance of the application for access to the contribution exemption, the amount can be viewed from 29 November in the social security drawer.

However, the amount of the recognized exemption may not cover the total annual contribution due. In this case, the remaining amount of the contributions charged must be paid by deadline of December 29, 2021.