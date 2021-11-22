“All dead”, a terrifying prophecy about the “end of winter” – Libero Quotidiano





The situation – Covid, in Germany, has never been so serious. The figures and appeals of Angela Merkel they are there to prove it. But now it’s also raining a sentence from the German Health Minister, Jens Spahn, words that are frightening and that, darkly, echo across Europe.





The minister appeals to citizens to get vaccinated, and to do so he chooses dramatic, almost apocalyptic tones: “Almost all Germans will be vaccinated, cured or dead at the end of winter“, shoot at zero elevation. So, the minister added:” With the Delta variant, what I have summarized is very probable. Unvaccinated people are very likely to contract Covid. “In short, it is impossible in his opinion to avoid the disease: either contagion, or death, at least for those who choose to avoid the vaccine.

In the meantime, the health situation in Saxony is very serious, so much so that the time is approaching when triage in the ward will be necessary. This is what the president of the Chamber of doctors said, Erik Bodendieck. “If the situation does not change, we will have to think about who should be treated and who should not. Triage will have to be implemented and we will talk about this this week with my colleagues and my colleagues in the hospitals,” she said.



Videos on this topic

The latest data on the pandemic in Germany account for 30,643 new infections and 62 victims due to the coronavirus or its complications. The figures are those disclosed by Robert Koch Institute, the agency commissioned by the Berlin government to monitor the progress of the pandemic. In detail, it is 7,036 more positivity than the previous Sunday. By virtue of these numbers, the incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants in seven days has risen to the record figure of 385.5, compared to the previous day, equal to 372.2 cases per 100 thousand people.



