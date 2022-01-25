all development teams in a graph – Nerd4.life

How many and what are the development team currently owned by Microsoft, Sony, EA, Take-Two and Embracer Group? This is revealed by a graphic a pie that seems to clearly clarify the extent of the forces involved in the videogame market.

A chart showing the teams owned by Microsoft, Sony, EA, Take-Two and Embracer

As we know, the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, announced a few days ago, has caused a lot of discussion about the possible approach to a situation of monopolybut in reality things are different.

Of course, it is also true that the graph (whose author, for the moment, is not known) offers an effective numerical representation of the studies owned by the large publishers but does not take into account the relevance of every single reality.

The aforementioned Activision Blizzard in fact it is worth much more than one of the many small companies acquired over time by Embracer Groupto give an example that absolutely does not intend to belittle anyone.

In short, the actual balances are not easy to render visually, but if you want to make a purely “graphic” interpretation, there is a half of the pie that is shared equally by Microsoft, Electronic Arts and Take-Two, while Sony is satisfied with something less and Embracer spreads.

However, there are many realities that have not been included in the scheme: from Capcom to Tencent, from SEGA to Konami, from Ubisoft to Square Enix, from Bandai Namco to Nintendo, from 505 Games to Annapurna, from Warner Bros. to Koei Tecmo and others.