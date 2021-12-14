All digital terrestrial channels in MPEG4 from 8 March. But it will be possible to do MPEG2 simulcasts until the end of the year

The document with which the MiSE defines, as expected by the new roadmap, the shutdown dates of digital terrestrial broadcasts in MPEG2 in favor (at least) of MPEG4 AVC is circulating in these hours. Indeed, we should say it proposes, given that it is the document that the Ministry submits for examination by the parties involved for the usual consultation in view of the meeting to be held tomorrow 15 December. But the Ministry’s proposal is rarely modified, if not for some filings, by the passage to the hearing.

Well, as we predicted, the latest date by which the national channels must be compulsorily encoded in MPEG4 falls in the first quarter of 2022 and has been set precisely for 8 March, not surprisingly close to the liberation of the 700 MHz band in most of Northern Italy (Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta, Lombardy and Trentino Alto Adige on 9 March, while Emilia-Romagna and Triveneto on 14 March).

This date also concerns local broadcasters to some extent, at least in the regions (such as Sardinia) already touched before 8 March by the 700 MHz band freeing activities: they too will have to switch to MPEG4 by 8 March in in case they haven’t already. The premises of the regions which, on the other hand, by 8 March have not yet freed the 700 band (practically all of Central-Southern Italy and Liguria) will have to switch on the MPEG 4 broadcasts at the same time as the migration of frequencies in their area and in any case no later than 30 June. 2022.

A “soft” switch-off: MPEG2 simulcast possible until the end of 2022

The tensions between the broadcasters for the shutdown of MPEG2 are so strong that the MiSE has recognized the possibility of continue at the latest until 31 December 2022 the simulcast MPEG2 broadcasts. This means, for example, that RAI will also be able to leave the MPEG2 broadcast of RAI Uno on until the end of 2022, in order to further soften the impact of the passage.

However, in order for there to be a push towards the adaptation of older devices, with the replacement of the TV or with the purchase of a new decoder, the MPEG2 channels will no longer be able to have the “low” numbering and must be within the “500 range. “, where today we find the MPEG4 channels. In fact, an inversion: RAI Uno HD, just to stick to this example, on numbering 1 and RAI Uno SD in MPEG2 on the more uncomfortable 501. In this way we should get to convince the last “resisters” of MPEG2 to adapt the own appliances with a time of 9 months that avoids problems of unmanageable peaks in demand.

In fact, RAI, which has reorganized its offer on the three definitive multiplexes, is already ready for the scenario envisaged and could remain as it is until the end of 2022: RAI Uno, Due and Tre in HD MPEG 4 and in simulcast in MPEG2 and all others in MPEG4. More challenging is the situation of Mediaset, which has yet to pass most of the secondary channels in MPEG4, but which in any case already has the three flagships in HD.

The fact that MPEG2 is “dragged”, albeit in simulcast, until the end of 2022, makes it appear even more unrealistic to think of a subsequent switch to the much more challenging DVB-T2 in January 2023, as wished by the roadmap and by the MiSE itself: the new digital terrestrial transmission system will be discussed in a few years.