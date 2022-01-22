all Disney live action coming soon

It was 2019, in a still pre-pandemic era, when we did not know what it would mean to experience a lockdown and an international health emergency, when the Walt Disney Pictures announced that he had ben 63 films to be brought to the cinema by 2027. Eight years in which we would have practically 8 Disney-branded movies a year, including Star Wars, Avatar, Indiana Jones and of course the Classics, Pixar movies and those of 20th Century Fox. A vast schedule, which a few months after that announcement was upset by a cyclone that annihilated all possible programming, in the direction of a new awareness and a new order.

In that list, there were films like Onward, Mulan, The New Mutants, Artemis Fowl, Free Guy, Jungle Cruise, Cruella: who instead was forced to be postponed was Avatar 2, at that time scheduled for December 17, 2021, as well as Indiana Jones 5, which should have been released on July 9 last year. Who has it far worse is Nimona, the animated film based on the graphic novel in Italy published by BaoPublishing: the film was supposed to arrive on March 5 a year ago, but has been permanently canceled.

The Little Mermaid (May 26, 2023)

Let’s start with the first official live action that will arrive soon: it is de The little Mermaid, out May 26, 2023. Much chatted and heavily criticized by fans for choosing to leave the role of Ariel to Halle Bailey, the film will be directed by Rob Marshall, author of the controversial The Return of Mary Poppins (which we analyzed in our review of Mary Poppins Returns), and will see the exuberant Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

To compose the soundtrack will be Alan Menken, which in 1989 came to upset the Disney universe giving life to the Renaissance, making his debut together with Howard Ashman with the Disney fairy tale inspired by the novel by Hans Christian Andersen. He will be joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, author of Hamilton and the recent soundtrack of Encanto (here our special on Encanto songs). Rounding out the cast will be Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Javier Barden to give life to King Triton: the voice of Sebastian will be of Daveed Diggs, the very young Jacob Tremblay will be Flouder and the omniscient seagull Scuttle will have the voice of Awkwafina.

Pinocchio (Autumn 2022)

In the autumn of this year it will be the turn of Pinocchio from Robert Zemeckis. We do not yet know what day, exactly, but Disney will publish the film directly in streaming on Disney + to give us, once again this year, a new version of the most famous fairy tale in the world and the most read book in the whole globe.

If the last Geppetto was Roberto Benigni in Matteo Garrone’s film (here our review of Pinocchio), the next one will be Tom Hanks, who returns to work with Disney after giving birth to Walter Elias in Saving Mr. Banks by John Hancock (also recovered the review by Saving Mr. Banks). Zemeckis will return to collaborate with Alan Silvestri, with which he had already duetted for Who Framed Roger Rabbit and for Back to the Future: for Oscar-winning director Pinocchio it will be a great test after the uncertain Welcome to Marwen (find out what we think in our review of Benvenuti a Marwen), but also to give his own interpretation of a story that the last Garrone has able to tell with a grotesque vein, but faithful to Collodi’s work. With Luke Evans as the Coachman e Joseph Gordon-Levitt as The Jiminy Cricket closes a cast that promises very well.

Peter Pan & Wendy (2023)

While waiting for the Italian version of James Hook’s origin story to be officially announced, Disney is waiting to let us know when it will arrive the live action titled Peter Pan & Wendy, a title faithful to the work of James Matthew Barrie and inspired by the Classic which debuted in the cinema in 1953.

David Lowery, former director of The invisible dragon, along with Toby Halbrooks, who is writing the screenplay for the adaptation, will direct Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson (daughter of Paul Anderson and Milla Jovovich), respectively Peter Pan and Wendy. To give life to Hook will be there, instead, Jude Law. At the moment not much is known about the film, having only seen a teaser lasting a few seconds which also confirmed the presence of Yara Shahidi in the role of Tinker Bell.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (TBC)

Marc Webb after The Amazing Spider-Man will sign Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the feature film adapted from Disney’s Madness, the first animated title produced by the Burbank company in the 1930s.

Eric Cressida Wilson, former author of the script de The girl on the train, who has dedicated himself to the opera since October 2016. The soundtrack, on the other hand, will be entrusted to Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, remembered for the excellent composition work that we have been able to appreciate in our review of La La Land. Filming was to begin in 2020, as per the calendar originally announced by Disney the year before, but the pandemic has postponed everything and currently we do not know if an official date will arrive soon. Note of merit for the cast deserves Gal Godot in the role of Grimilde, the Evil Queen. In the role of Snow White, on the other hand, will be Rachel Zegler, fresh from the musical West Side Story by Steven Spielberg (our West Side Story review here). Next to snow-white pre-production of Rose Red, spin-off of the well-known story, written by Justin Merz and Kristin Gore.

Prequel and sequel

We have had several films about Cinderella, all very aligned with each other. The last, that of Kenneth Branagh, was perhaps the most appreciated, especially for the scenographic work. What we lacked, however, was a point of view of Charming, Prince Charming.

Written by Stephen Chbosky, still looking for a director, the feature film will focus on the figure of the prince who will be bewitched by Cinderella, creating a real prequel to the story told in 1950 by Walt Disney. Between prequels and sequels we cannot fail to run into it too The Jungle Book 2, live action of the film released in 2003 and sequel to the adventures of Mowgli: to direct it will be Jon Favreau, who with the first adaptation had created a title of exquisite workmanship. We always talk about sequels when we address the topic The Lion King II – Simba’s Kingdom, inspired by the 1998 film that tells the birth and growth of Mufasa’s granddaughter, Kiara, and of Zira, mother of Kovu, Scar’s heir. Barry Jenkins will direct the film. Aladdin will also have its sequels, just as it happened for the home-video at the time of the cheapquel, with Return of Jafar (1994) And Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996) which will be merged into a single production, written by John Gatins and Andrea Berloff.

The Agrabah universe will also welcome the spin-off on the Genius, Genies, directed by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, with the screenplay written by Tripp Vinson. Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme, on the other hand, are dealing with a further one Aladdin spin-off, of which, however, we still do not know anything, except that it will arrive only on Disney +.

Disney + and ads seeking directors

The Robin Hood live action, made in mixed media with CGI animation, directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada and written by Kari Granlund. The sword in the Stone will follow the same fate with Juan Carlos Fresnadillo directing the opera and Bryan Cogman, author of the screenplay for 11 episodes of game of Thrones, to writing. Cogman, among other things, is also working on the script of the film for the cinema of Magic: The Gathering. To close the quartet of releases on Disney’s streaming platform we find Lilo & Stitch, looking for a director.

Among the films announced, but of which very little is known, we find Hercules, which will be produced by the Russo brothers, who have gone down in recent history at Disney thanks to Avengers Endgame. Then it will also be up to The hunchback of Notre Dame, with David Henry Hwang being approached to write the screenplay for Disney’s most controversial Classic, as well as one of the most disturbing stories told in European romanticism by Victor Hugo.

With Alan Menken returning to the soundtrack, which in the nineties already allowed him to bring together under a single aegis the sacredness of Latin liturgical prayers to the disruptive folkloristic ballads of the gypsies (among which we point out the incredible interpretation of Carlo Ragone in the role of Clopin), it will be Josh Gad to dress the the role of Quasimodo, the Hunchback of Notre Dame. Bambi, Rapunzel And The Aristocats (with Will Gluck and Keith Bunin writing the script) are the latest live action announced, but with a director yet to be defined. Atlantis And Frozen, instead, they are orphans of an announced cast, but in the next plans of Walt Disney Pictures.