“All done for 70 million”: Juve, the unexpected confession

Federico Chiesa, since before the end of the Euro2020, was one of the most followed Italian players on the market: 70 million were ready for him

One of the players of the Juventus who, starting from the last few seasons, had the spotlight on himself right from the start, it was certainly Federico church. The young Juventus striker then had the opportunity to show himself further during the course of the Euro2020 thanks to his speed, his technical quality and the sense of goals that he proved to have even in the most complicated situations. Niccolò Ceccarini, expert on transfer market, however, revealed an unexpected backstory about him.

Juve, Chiesa and the possibility of joining Liverpool: “All done for 70 million”

Federico Chiesa arrived in the squad of Juventus on 5 October 2020. Still out now due to injury, the right wing was always ready to lend a hand to the team and to contribute to the achievement of as many points as possible so as not to lose ground in the Serie A standings A. And not only that. Basic church also revealed himself among the ranks of Mancini’s Italy. The interest of transfer market on him it was therefore already strong but then it completely exploded after Euro2020.

In any case, Federico Chiesa’s arrival at the Juventus it was not immediately taken for granted. There Fiorentinain fact, he had actually already accepted another tempting offer from the Premier League. Therefore, according to what was revealed by the transfer market expert Niccolò Ceccarini to ‘RTV38’: “Fiorentina had reached an agreement with Liverpool for 70 million euros (60 million pounds), but the negotiations did not go well for the the boy’s will to go to Juventus“. Thus, on 30 June 2022, the bianconeri will have to fulfill the agreement reached with Viola, concerning the obligation to redeem their performances.