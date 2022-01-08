all-electric track loader (not just the engine)

With Doosan Bobcat’s T7X, the decarbonisation of work vehicles takes a step forward: electric propulsion, electric work tools thanks to the elimination of hydraulic systems.

Good news, but this is no less significant: the rental company Sunbelt Rentals (as many as 1,025 locations) has already ordered a significant number of electric blades. Quite a few of the machines are already sold.

The presentation was made at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. The ideal location for machines with higher technological content. And ecological: “The T7X offers all the advantages given byelimination of hydraulic systems, components, emissions and vibrations. A cleaner and quieter machine“. Words of Scott Park, president and CEO of Doosan Bobcat.

A 62 kW battery, autonomy for an intermittent working day

The beating heart of T7X is one 62 KW lithium ion battery supplied by Green Machine Equipment. Each refill ensures four hours of continuous operation And a full day with intermittent use. An important element to reduce consumption is the intelligent system energy management that detects increased loads. In this way automatically cuts off the power when it is not needed. This preserves the total energy consumption and extends the operating time.

The innovation compared to other electric machines is the replacement of the hydraulic working group with an electric drive system consisting of electric cylinders and electric drive motors. What does it mean? “Practically absence of fluids. Bobcat T7X is fully electric uses only one liter of environmentally friendly coolant compared to 57 gallons of fluid in its diesel / hydraulic equivalent model.“.

Oil off the car: “A technology enterprise for Bobcat and the entire industry“, he has declared Joel Honeyman, vice president of global innovation for Doosan Bobcat.

The giant Sunbelt Rentals has already leased the T7X electric loader

Well the product, but the market? Very good. Doosan Bobcat announced a strategic partnership with Sunbelt Rentals, headquartered in South Carolina, a leading North American equipment rental company. It has 1,025 locations. “Sunbelt Rentals has committed to a significant investment in one vast fleet from Bobcat T7X compact track loaders and electric compact excavators in North America, which will be co-branded e made available in 2022 and beyond“.

A good order and you are immediately ready to face the market. “Sunbelt Rentals will be the first national equipment rental company to adopt Bobcat’s electric battery technology and make it available to customers“.

Other benefits are the economic ones: “If we consider the reduction of annual maintenance costs and theelimination of diesel, engine oil, diesel exhaust fluid and hydraulic parts“.

T7X is equipped with a digital platform that provides integral data on the performance of the machine. Including variable transmission speed at maximum torque and other features. A system resulting from the collaboration with Moog Inc., developer of motion control components and systems from aerospace and defense to construction.

The accessories are also electric

On T7X, Bobcat will also introduce fully electric accessories. The first to be developed include an electric auger for digging holes, an angle broom for sweeping, and a pliers to grab and hold materials. These are not details, for some jobs the machine stands still and its accessories work. The format thrilled the insiders and theThe Bobcat T7X has been honored with two 2022 CES Innovation Awards in the Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation and Smart Cities categories.

