All Emma Watson’s Harry Potter Look Changes So Far

There are stars that impose their presence wherever they go. Y Emma Watson is no exception: since his rise to fame in 2001 thanks to the saga Harry Potterhas worn a look that is as elegant as it is simple knew how to set a trend. Today the actress celebrates its 32 years, so here we review all his changes of look that became iconic. Check out the images below!

+ Emma Watson: 9 makeovers

9. Natural

August 23 2000in London, we knew who would play the main characters in the adaptation of the novels by JK Rowling. in the skin of hermione grangerstood out Emma Watson. In addition to her obvious talent and charisma, she proved to be the owner of a unique beauty: her brown hair and her characteristic waves would give her an unparalleled poise.

8. His growth

One of the peculiarities that makes Harry Potter an endearing saga is the possibility of closely following the growth of its protagonists. Not only did Harry, Ron and Hermione evolve, but so did the actors who brought them to life: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. This is how we managed to perceive the different changes in his look: his transition to adolescence came with slightly lighter hair and a classic fringe.

7. fashionable

Emma Watson became a true celebrity from a very young age. However, she rose to the occasion and her behavior very well accompanied her rise to fame in her teens. She assumed her role as red carpet icon and until 2009, he was part of the Fashion Week in Paris. Attending the Chanel show, she was dazzled by a shocking change: her hair was now straight and platinum blonde.

6. Versatile

That year Emma Watson stole the looks with her completely light hair, very different from what she used to until then, where she wore rather natural and brown tones. She quickly surprised her again with another change in her appearance: she dyed her hair a dark color and began to wear updos at every opportunity. This would be the end of a stage.

5. The Advantages of being Invisible

By 2011, Emma Watson would start recording The advantages of being invisiblethe film in which he starred with Logan Lerman and Ezra Miller which is available in Netflix. But a year before the shoot, the Paris-born actress left the world enraptured with her shocking change: she cut her hair like never before and exposed her face, thus highlighting her features.

4. Classic

When her hair began to grow, Emma Watson opted for a classic look but no less elegant and imposing for that. Her hairstyles, gathered or falling on her shoulders, were highlighted by a chocolate color that further highlighted her marked eyebrows and her makeup. And, as usual, she continued to carry the waves of her that have accompanied her since her rise to fame in Harry Potter.

3. With bangs

The difference is in the details: Emma Watson once again proved that she was one of the most sophisticated celebrities for 2018, when she incorporated very short but distinctive bangs into her look. Basic outfits, barely noticeable makeup and impeccable hair made this change of image one of the most unforgettable of the interpreter of Hermione Granger from her first popular film until today.

2. Back to his roots

It has become clear that the actress cannot leave her hair in the same style for more than a few years. In this sense, in 2021, she returned to her natural brown color -as in the 2000s- and wore a shoulder-length cut that gave her a completely renewed look. And, as always, her waves were there to give her her hallmark.

1. News

One of the last times Emma Watson showed herself publicly was at the BAFTA 2022, the British Academy Awards. They took place in March, in London, and appeared in a black and white dress, silver accessories and a different look: accompanied by buckles, his hair is now dark at the roots and the locks turn blonde towards the ends.