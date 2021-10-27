all eyes for her

Seventeen years old, blonde hair and blue eyes: she arrived on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2021, in place of the famous mother, alongside her father. And he immediately conquered everyone. Let’s say that it has ‘replaced’ the diva in an excellent way with its simplicity and elegance.

Despite being a super vip daughter, she has no social profiles and leads a rather ordinary life but on the red carpet next to her father, the director of photography from whom she inherited the color of the eyes, she did not manage to go unnoticed, indeed. And precisely because this is a very rare appearance, all the glances and flashes fell on the dad and daughter couple. Hazel Patricia Moder is the daughter of Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder, as well as the twin sister of Phinnaeus Walter.

Hazel Moder enchants at the Cannes Film Festival: she is the daughter of Julia Roberts

The teenage daughter of the legendary Julia Roberts opted for a sober look for Cannes 2021. In detail she wore a long light yellow tunic dress, a pinafore model with just a few embroidery to embellish it and chose a wire necklace in shades of pink as the only accessory. So he collected numerous compliments, live and on social media.

Loading... Advertisements

“She is beautiful, she looks a lot like her dad,” wrote one user. And again: “How beautiful! Same as dad “. But as usual someone had to criticize: “Didn’t she take off her pajamas?”. Hazel Patricia was born on November 28, 2004 together with her twin brother Phinnaeus Walter from the love of Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder, among the most solid in Hollywood.

The two have been married since 2002, just a year after they first met on the set of The Mexican, in which she acted and he was a cameraman. Since then they have never left and after the twins in 2007 they had little Henry. In several interviews, Julia Roberts said that for some time her children were unaware of their mother’s notoriety and that she has always tried to keep them away from the world of social media and paparazzi.