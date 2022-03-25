All eyes point to Jane Campion – Diario El Ciudadano and the Region

All guns point to New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion this Sunday becoming the third woman in Oscar history to win the award for best direction for her work on the outstanding film the power of the dog.

The bets that give Campion a favorite are based not only on the fact that her film was the one that added the largest number of nominations (twelve in total) in this 94th edition of the Oscars, but also that she, nominated in this category in 1994 for The piano Lessonswept the prelude to the Dolby Theater ceremony, winning all the awards that profile the winners of the Hollywood Academy.

Campion was chosen in the best directing category at the DGA awards presented by the Hollywood Directors Guild, whose winners in the last ten years have coincided eight times with those of the Oscar.

The New Zealander also won this category in the British Baftas, which have coincided in seven of the last ten years; as well as at the Golden Globes awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press and the Critics’ Choice Award.

With her nomination, moreover, Campion became the only woman to be nominated twice for an Oscar in the best direction category in the history of the Academy Awards, after her chance with The piano Lesson.

That film, which received eight nominations, gave Campion the Oscar for best original screenplay, and the film also won best actress for Holly Hunter and best supporting actress for Anna Paquin.

If awarded this Sunday, Campion would equal Kathryn Bigelow, the first woman to win the statuette for best direction in Oscar history for live on the edge in 2010, and Chloé Zhao, who won the category last year with NomadlandBoth films also won the Oscar for best film.

The British Kenneth Branagh, who brings his childhood memories to the cinema in Belfasta film set in the late 1970s in the capital of Northern Ireland, is another candidate for the award.

In a labored black and white, Branagh, the only one in Hollywood history to be nominated in seven different categories for the Oscars, delves into the way in which disputes between Protestant unionists (supporters of remaining in the Kingdom) have repercussions within a family. Kingdom) and the Catholic Republicans (separatists) from the look of a happy child despite the violent environment.

In “Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh chooses to tell his origins with notable omissions.

With 19 titles as director, among which stand out Henry V, Much ado About Nothing (1993), Hamlet (nineteen ninety six), Thor (2011) and Murder on the Orient Express (2017), Branagh never received the Academy statuette despite his multiple nominations (eight in all), beginning with Henry V in 1990, when he competed for best director and best actor.

Someone who does know the taste of victory at the Oscars as a director and producer is Steven Spielberg, who is nominated again, now for his work as director in the remake of the musical theater classic Love without barriers.

the creator of Shark and ET among other blockbuster films in the history of cinema, he has already won this award with Schindler’s List (1993) -which also gave it Best Picture- and Saving Private Ryan (1998), accumulating three statuettes and 16 nominations.

The story born on Broadway in 1957 and that portrays two rival gangs in the New York of the 50s, inspired by the classic Romeo and Juliethad its first film version in 1960 directed by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise and a year later it won 10 Academy statuettes, including best picture, best direction, actress and supporting actor.

love without barreras tells the story of María (Rachel Zegler), a young Puerto Rican girl, and Tony (Ansel Elgort), the ex-convict with whom she falls madly in love even though loyalty to their families and friends forbids it, causing high levels of tension between the gangs and putting tests a relationship that aims to be stronger than any conflict.

Another of the ternados is the Japanese Ryusuke Hamaguchi for drive my carwho if he won on Sunday would become the first Japanese filmmaker to win the award in this category.

43 years old and born in the city of Kanagawa, Hamaguchi achieved this nomination for the story that freely adapts the homonymous story by Haruki Murakami, focused on the duels and tragedies that a playwright and theater director share with the driver assigned to him in Hiroshima, city ​​in which he settles for a creative residence and the assembly of Uncle Vanya by Anton Chekhov.

These duels and wounds that the two characters carry with them, and that each one will allow the other to close, also acquire broader resonances and could be transferred to Japan’s own duels as a historical experience, from natural disasters to the tragedies of Hiroshima and Nagasaki .

Akira Kurosawa, who was nominated for Best Directing for his unsurpassed Ran in 1986, and who received an honorary Oscar in 1990 and animation master Hayao Miyazaki, who won an Oscar for best animation for Spirited Away in 2003 and an honorary one also, in 2015, are some of his countrymen distinguished by the Academy, but none of them won the award for which Hamaguchi is fighting this Sunday, in a clear debt of the Academy with one of the most revealing cinematographies and convincing in the history of cinema.

Paul Thomas Anderson, one of the most notable directors of his generation and who with the three this year has accumulated 11 Academy nominations but never received a statuette, is another of the candidates for best direction for Licorice Pizzaa kind of romantic comedy between young people set in the Hollywood scene of the early 70’s in southern California.

Returning to filmmaking after a five-year hiatus, Anderson borrowed the memoir of Gary Goetzman, a former child actor who worked alongside Lucille Ball in Yours, mine, ours (1968) and later co-created the Playtone film production company with Tom Hanks.

The film also stood out for the new leading roles of the singer Alana Haim and the young Cooper Hoffman -son of the late Oscar winner Philip Seymour Hoffman-, two names hitherto unknown to audiences but that the director chose personally as a vote of trust for the project.

Anderson was already nominated for the Oscars in this category for Bloody oil (2007) and the ghost thread (2017) and as a screenwriter -role that he repeats in Licorice Pizza– for his work on his films Boogie nights: nights of pleasure (1997), Magnolia (1999), Bloody oil and own vice (2014).

