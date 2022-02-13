all finished with the new Bonus with high ISEE

A bloodbath, these are the expressions that run in the consumer associations to describe the expensive bills, but the government resolves.

Families are in great trouble and difficulty. The social emergency is growing because many, seeing the new bills, have really felt in a position not to make it.

Atrocious increases that have seen the bill triple for some compared to a year ago. But how can you cope with such a tough situation? After strong pressure, the new strategy arrives from the government to prevent too many Italians from going into trouble, let’s see what changes from now on.

The new bill bonuses

For trade unions and consumer associations, the bonuses implemented to date by the government have been disappointing and insufficient. In fact, the government’s social bonuses focused solely on families with an ISEE below € 8000 or on those families with ISEE below € 20,000, but with at least 4 dependent children. Those subjects who were linked to were also included in the social bonuses current-powered lifesaving machines. The social bonus was also paid automatically to the recipients of citizenship income and citizenship pension.

What the Government does

But these social bonuses had two major difficulties. First of all they were worth too little compared to the tremendous increases recorded now and secondly they left out many people who by now, due to inflation and job insecurity, live in conditions of fragility or real poverty. So let’s see what the government’s responses are. First of all, the government aims to double the national gas production. In fact, even if many do not know it Italy is a gas producing country, but has always extracted a minimum quantity of gas from its natural reserves due to environmental risks. This forces our country to import gas from Russia but it has now become really prohibitive.

New ISEE roof

The increase in national gas production can certainly deflate the bill, but it is a long-term project. To deal with the current emergency of the bills it is necessary to intervene immediately. Also because many Italians are trying to change operator to pay less but often this operation is not very appropriate. Indeed operators promise fairytale rates to attract us to them which, however, often hide real traps. Consequently, the government wants to take advantage of the bonuses to change them and make them inclusive. The fastest way is to increase the ISEE cap.

Read also: Rain of money on lower incomes for the purchase of the car: new bonuses

Self for example, the ISEE ceiling of € 20,000 was extended not only to families with 4 children, but all families certainly many Italian families could breathe a sigh of relief. The various political forces are currently discussing this remodeling of the ISEE roof. Consumer protection associations are pressing hard for this threshold increase to take place as soon as possible