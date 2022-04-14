All fired up, Kim Kardashian’s outfit sets the streets of Los Angeles on fire

To go to the restaurant with her sisters, the eldest of the Kardashians made a fiery appearance. And of course noticed.

Could this be a tribute to Helen Parr, the film’s superpowered mom? The Incredibles ? Kim Kardashian was indeed seen, this Wednesday, April 13, in an outfit that was reminiscent of that of the superheroine of the Pixar studio. Incendiary red Balenciaga boots, leather wrap skirt in the same flamboyant shade and sculpting flame-patterned sweater… The designer of the shapewear brand Skims had all the paraphernalia for a superhero-themed fancy dress party, including accessories: glasses and black fur bag and long red gloves completed this sparkling stylistic parade.

An outfit worthy of her daughter

What if her daughter North had something to do with this insane look? While appearing on the show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, this Wednesday, April 13, Kim Kardashian has indeed revealed that her daughter sometimes works on some of her looks. In particular the one worn during the photo shoot of the March edition of Vogue US. “We were all going to wear black,” she says. Before adding: “North came and said ‘it’s so boring. I can’t believe you’re going to wear this. I will dress everyone” (…) So she went into everyone’s dressing room and chose all the outfits.” One thing is certain: given the colors and patterns adopted by her mother, little North must have been delighted.