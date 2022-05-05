All Fires of Phoebe Bridgers

“People think you’re smarter if you’re sad”launches Phoebe Bridgers, singer-songwriter and musical figure of our times, in a chat with The Q Interview podcast, referring to her music, which contains the attractive quality of preserving melancholy and optimism in the same space. Perhaps for this reason, like others before her, when naming her own record label, she chose to call it Saddest Factory Records. A nod to his own introverted nature, but at the same time, communicative.

Born in Pasadena in 1994, Phoebe grew up in a home where she was able to access her parents’ vinyl record collection. There he was able to meet legends such as Joni Mitchell, Hank Williams, The Pretenders, Dar Williams and Neil Young, who somehow opened up the acoustic and folk world to him that ended up defining part of his sound. Thus, he began to play the piano and at the age of 11 a family friend gave him his first guitar. From there the path of music began to trace itself.

“I don’t remember making a decision about music, I always knew it was what I was going to do”, he told The Fader. Determined to follow her calling, she persuaded her parents to enroll in the County High School of the Arts, which she auditioned for. Determined, she prepared her presentation for a year. when he began to sing Hard times come again no morean old song from the 19th century, the evaluators stopped it after the first verse. He had made it.

Since then, he grew up between classes and evenings singing on the streets of Los Angeles. Among her favorite musicians, has mentioned classics of tragic and guitar melancholy such as Elliott Smith and Jeff Buckleyactually mentions the EP Live at Sin-élike one of those adolescent albums that end up marking life.

“I had it on my iPod Shuffle and listened to it when I was supposed to be asleep every night for years”he told Rolling Stone. “I love how you can hear the audience reaction in real time and what’s so compelling about Buckley.”

After a brief stint as a bass player in a band called Sloppy Jane, the young Bridgers began to polish her voice as an author, after years writing songs in her room. The opportunity would come after meeting Ryan Adams, through a boy, Harrison Whitford, who saw her play in a show and was delighted with her.. Whitford, one of her current collaborators, took her to Adams’ studio, where she played some of her songs for him, and he immediately pitched her offer. “Come back tomorrow and let’s record,” she told him.

This allowed him to release his first EP in 2015, killerunder the Adams imprint, Pax AM. It was the first step. Then came the singles Smoke Signals, Funeral Y motion sicknessthose who advanced the debut album Stranger in the Alps, a critically acclaimed work that offers smooth and reflective songs under layers of sounds that alternate territories between acoustic, clean electric guitars, some effects on the voices and synthesizers that come and go, but without much scandal.

Meanwhile, started a “brief and consensual affair” with Adams, the one that ended badly -and even worse after the charges of sexual and emotional harassment that a group of women, including his ex-wife Mandy Moore, launched against him in a report in The New York Times-. She explained that after her breakup, he invited her on a tour where an incident occurred. “He asked me to bring him something to his hotel room. I went upstairs and he was completely naked”, counted. On her side, he flatly denied the story.

“When I met Ryan, I didn’t know anyone in music for the most part,” he explained to NME. “But then he would meet tons of people who were like, ‘Oh my God, he’s a trashy person.’ He didn’t have that when he was 20 years old, and a lot of people still don’t have it.”

But in the world of Phoebe Bridgers, who will make her debut in the country as part of the Primavera Sound Santiago festival, she is the one who sets the rules. And so I have made it clear each time she takes on criticism of her for her meteoric rise alongside other young female figures like Billie Elish. She bluntly accuses that there is a different treatment due to her condition as women.

“People can’t handle it. he told NME. The Strokes are an industrial product, literally! Everyone knows it, at least in music, but it has never made anyone like them less. It’s such a crazy fucking double standard. If you have wealthy parents, you are not allowed to make music as a woman, but you are rewarded for it as a man.”

The definitive takeoff would come with his second album, punisher (2020). This obtained a good critical reception and positioned it as a relevant credit in the generation of millennial singer-songwriters, with a kind of high-flying emo-folk. “The Punisher is more self-assured than its predecessor, thanks to Bridgers’s razor-sharp, studied composition,” wrote Rolling Stone critic Jonathan Bernstein, who, in an anachronistic exercise, gave it 4 stars out of a possible 5. The work was underpinned by topics such as Kyoto Y Garden Songthose that open their indie palette towards a somewhat more transversal sound, with different instruments and a refined pop sense.

As a star of the millennial era, and almost from the earliest days of her career, Phoebe often posts on her Twitter account. “Basically, I tweet from my butt he told NME between laughs. Just finished a thought and I’ll tweet it.” He has even detailed how industry executives have attempted to regulate his activity on social media. “At the time I didn’t think it was ridiculous, but I was talking to two men over the age of 40 and then I thought, ‘Wait, I’m the one who knows about the Internet.’ I realized that there is nothing worse than someone who seems not to be himself.”

Since then it has gained attention. For punisher obtained four nominations to the Grammy, was invited to the Metallica Blacklist, the tribute to the Black Album in which she interpreted Nothing Else Matters. In February 2021 He was encouraged to break a live guitar, hitting it against a fake prop monitor, during his participation in the program Saturday Night Live. The move brought him criticism, and even a crossover on Twitter with the legendary Dave Crosby, who had called it pathetic. “Little bitch”, she replied.

He has even gotten into contingency. On November 3, while she awaits the results of the US presidential election, the artist made a promise via Twitter: if Donald Trump lost, he would record a version of Irisfrom Goo Goo Dolls. Being a woman who values ​​her words, she complied, recording with Maggie Rogers under the name Phoebe & Maggie. The version was released exclusively on the artist’s Bandcamp page for one day only.

It was through this channel that he joined the public debate that arose in his country, after a report was published on the Politico portal, in which published a first draft of the Supreme Court of the United States in which the majority voted the possibility of repealing the right to abortion. There Bridgers told his own story about it.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while on tour”, he wrote on his Twitter account. “I went to family planning where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a great list of places you can donate to right now.” She did not reveal any further details. She prefers to be just herself.