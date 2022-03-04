All flights from Cuba to Mexico in the month of March

The Cuban Airport and Airport Services Company (ECASA) updated on its social networks the schedule of flights from Cuba to Mexico for the current month, March. According to this information, the companies Viva Aerobus, Aeromar and Magnicharters will continue to operate with several daily connections between Mexican cities and Cuban airports.

The most active of the Mexican airlines that connects with the Island, long live aerobus will keep working with the following frequencies in this month. José Martí International Airport (Havana): one daily flight from Mexico City, 1 daily flight from Cancun. Wednesday from Merida.

Juan Gualberto International Airport (Varadero). Tuesdays and Saturdays from Mexico City. Tuesday from Cancun. Abel Santamaría International Airport (Saint Clare). Saturdays from Cancun. Jardines del Rey International Airport (Cayo Coco). Thursday from Cancun

Viva Aerobus would also fly through the Ignacio Agramonte International Airport (Camaguey). Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Cancun. Frank Pais International Airport (Holguin). Wednesdays and Saturdays from Cancun. Antonio Maceo International Airport (Santiago de Cuba). Thursday from Cancun.

The company Aeromar It also maintains connections to the “José Martí” International Airport in Havana. Tuesday, Friday and Sunday from Cancun. While Magnicharters will continue to operate to Havana. Tuesdays and Saturdays from Mexico City, daily, except Wednesdays from Cancun. Friday from Merida. And to the Frank País International Airport (Holguin). Wednesday from Cancun.

TICKET PRICES BETWEEN CUBA AND MEXICO

Cheap flights between Cuba and Mexico? The website of the Aztec company, Viva Aerobus, proposes various flight options between Havana and Cancun, the lowest cost, by regularity, the one at dawn, which leaves at 4:50 am from the Cuban capital and arrives at Mexican resort at 6:15 in the morning. This flight is just over an hour. There are others with connection, which take longer, but costs are cheaper.

In the aforementioned case, the Viva company would charge for a complete Havana-Cancun ticket, plus return, just over 20,000 Mexican pesos, which is equivalent to just over 960 US dollars at the current exchange rate. These are some of the cheapest connections offered by this company, classified as “low cost”, although prices tend to remain high.

Where to buy them? Currently, Viva Aerobus offers several options from its Web page. The rest of the Mexican companies that fly to Cuba also have websites where you can buy tickets directly.