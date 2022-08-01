All flights from Cuba to the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Haiti in August

Here all the flights from Cuba to the Dominican Republic and Haiti in August. The Cuban airport company, better known as ECASA, published on its official social networks the schedule of these flights for the coming month. We detail it below.

Air Century will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of August.

José Martí International Airport (Havana): Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday to Santo Domingo.

Abel Santamaría International Airport (Santa Clara). Every Monday to Santo Domingo.

Sunrise Airways will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of August. To José Martí International Airport (Havana): two flights on Tuesdays to Port-au-Prince.

InterCaribbean will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of August. To José Martí International Airport (Havana): every Tuesday and Wednesday to Kingston, capital of this Caribbean island.

MORE FLIGHTS FROM CUBA TO THE CARIBBEAN

To Cayman Islands: Cayman Airways will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of August. To José Martí International Airport (Havana): every Friday and Sunday to George Town.

Suriname to Cuba and vice versa. Fly Always in August it will fly like this:

José Martí International Airport (Havana): Tuesdays and Saturdays to Paramaribo and Fridays to Georgetown. Ignacio Agramonte International Airport (Camagüey) Wednesday to Paramaribo.

To Trinidad and Tobago, more flights. Caribbean Airlines will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of August. To José Martí International Airport (Havana): every Tuesday and Saturday to its capital, Port of Spain. Bahamas Air to Havana, every Tuesday and Friday from Nassau.

In future articles we will continue to report the rest of the flight schedules in August of all Cuban airports, especially the most demanded connections of Cuban travelers inside and outside the island, who seek to connect with their homeland.