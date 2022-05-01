All flights from the United States to Cuba in May

The increase in flights between the United States and Cuba is significant for the month of May, from commercial airlines, such as American Airlines, Southwest and JetBlue, according to the latest update from the Cuban airport company known as ECASA. These connections are of vital importance for the Cuban community in that country, which is the majority in South Florida.

According to this information, the flagship company, American Airlines, would continue operating with the following frequencies during the following month. José Martí International Airport (Havana). American will operate six daily flights from Miami International Airport.

Similarly, the Tampa-based airline, southwest will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the coming month. José Martí International Airport (Havana). Until day 3: one daily flight to Tampa, one daily flight to Fort Lauderdale.

MORE FLIGHTS FROM THE USA TO CUBA

As of May 4, the Southwest company will increase its routes to Havana, with three daily flights to Fort Lauderdale and one daily flight to Tampa. while the company JetBlue continues for May from Fort Lauderdale with three daily flights. From New York this company maintains a direct flight to Havana, every Saturday.

while the charter flights from the United States (Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Fort Myers) will continue to operate with the following frequencies in May. José Martí International Airport (Havana). Monday 8 flights. Tuesday 4 Flights. Wednesday 7 flights. Thursday 12 flights. Friday 13 flights. Saturdays 14 flights. Sundays 10 flights.

The price of round-trip tickets between the United States and Cuba remains high, over 700 dollars, for a connection of just over an hour. The cheapest full tickets, for example, by American, are around 500 US dollars.

This week the North American company American Airlines made headlines by announcing the increase in the charge for a second suitcase to Cuba, up to 200 dollars, when before it cost 65 dollars. All this from May 3. The same cost will apply to a third and fourth suitcase (each) on flights to South America, the Caribbean and Central America.