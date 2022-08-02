All flights to Cuba from Europe in August

The Cuban airport company known as ECASA reported the schedule of flights to Cuba from Europe and with the incorporation of different airlines from the “Old Continent”. European tourism is one of the essentials for the recovery of the island, in the midst of an economic crisis.

According to this report, the tourism company par excellence in Europe, TUI will continue to operate with the following frequencies during this month. Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport (Varadero). Monday and Thursday to Manchester. Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport (Varadero). Thursday to Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

TUI will also operate from Belgium. TUI BELGIUM to the Cuban capital. Monday and Friday to Brussels. Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport (Varadero). Wednesday and Sunday to Brussels.

Neos to Havana. Monday arriving from Rome and leaving Cancun/Rome. Monday and Friday arriving from Milan and leaving Holguín/Milan. Frank País International Airport (Holguin). Monday arriving from Havana / leaving Holguín-Milano.

Condor will continue to operate with the following frequencies:

José Martí International Airport (Havana): Monday, Wednesday and Saturday to Frankfurt.

Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport (Varadero). Tuesday and Friday to Frankfurt. Frank País International Airport (Holguin). Sundays to Frankfurt.

MORE FLIGHTS TO CUBA FROM EUROPE

Turkey Airlines will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of August. José Martí International Airport (Havana). Monday, Wednesday and Friday to Istanbul.

The Switzerland edelweiss will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of August. José Martí International Airport (Havana). Every Thursday to Zurich. air France It will maintain connections to Havana, every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday to Paris.

The rest of the connections to Cuba come from Spain, which we have already published on our website. Iberia, Air Europa, Iberojet and World2fly flights from Madrid-Barajas to the Cuban capital will follow. While Cubana de Aviación also has sporadic flights with a stopover in Santiago de Cuba, although so far they have not published the schedule for August.