All flights to Cuba via Varadero Airport in August
The “Juan Gualberto Gómez” International Airport of the Cuban resort of Varadero, reported on the flight schedule for August through its air terminal. Several connections will continue from Canada, as the main country that sends tourists to the island, in addition to several charters from the United States.
Air CANADA will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. FRIDAY AND SUNDAY
- from Varadero to Montréal
- from Varadero to Toronto
TUI AIRWAYS LIMITED will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. MONDAY AND THURSDAY
- from Varadero to Manchester
TUI AIRLINES NEDERLAND will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. THURSDAY
- from Varadero to AMSTERDAM
WEST-JET will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. THURSDAY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
- from Varadero to TORONTO
AIR TRANSAT will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. MONDAY, TUESDAY, THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
- from Varadero to MONTREAL
CONDOR will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. TUESDAY AND FRIDAY
- from Varadero to FRANKFURT.
MORE FLIGHTS TO VARADERO, CUBA
SUNWING will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. SATURDAYS
- from Varadero to MONTREAL
- from Varadero to TORONTO
SUNDAY
- from Varadero to TORONTO [2 VUELOS]
- from Varadero to MONTREAL
MONDAY
- from Varadero to TORONTO
- from Varadero to CALGARY
- from Varadero to QUEBEC
- from Varadero to MONTREAL
TUESDAY
- from Varadero to EDMONTON
- from Varadero to TORONTO
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
- from Varadero to MONTREAL
- from Varadero to TORONTO
WORLD2FLY PORTUGAL will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. SATURDAY
- from Varadero to LISBON
JET AIR, TUI BELGIUM will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. WEDNESDAY AND SUNDAY
- from Varadero to BRUSSELS
SWIFT AIR will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. MONDAY, THURSDAY AND SATURDAY, from Varadero to MIAMI.
NOLINOR NRC will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. SATURDAYS
- from Varadero to MONTREAL
- from Varadero to TORONTO
IBERWORLD AIRLINES will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. SATURDAYS
- from Varadero to LISBON
MAGNICHARTERS will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. TUESDAY AND FRIDAY
- from Varadero to MONTERREY