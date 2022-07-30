News

All flights to Cuba via Varadero Airport in August

The “Juan Gualberto Gómez” International Airport of the Cuban resort of Varadero, reported on the flight schedule for August through its air terminal. Several connections will continue from Canada, as the main country that sends tourists to the island, in addition to several charters from the United States.

Air CANADA will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. FRIDAY AND SUNDAY

  • from Varadero to Montréal
  • from Varadero to Toronto

TUI AIRWAYS LIMITED will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. MONDAY AND THURSDAY

  • from Varadero to Manchester

TUI AIRLINES NEDERLAND will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. THURSDAY

  • from Varadero to AMSTERDAM

WEST-JET will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. THURSDAY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

  • from Varadero to TORONTO

AIR TRANSAT will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. MONDAY, TUESDAY, THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

  • from Varadero to MONTREAL

CONDOR will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. TUESDAY AND FRIDAY

  • from Varadero to FRANKFURT.

MORE FLIGHTS TO VARADERO, CUBA

SUNWING will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. SATURDAYS

  • from Varadero to MONTREAL
  • from Varadero to TORONTO

SUNDAY

  • from Varadero to TORONTO [2 VUELOS]
  • from Varadero to MONTREAL

MONDAY

  • from Varadero to TORONTO
  • from Varadero to CALGARY
  • from Varadero to QUEBEC
  • from Varadero to MONTREAL

TUESDAY

  • from Varadero to EDMONTON
  • from Varadero to TORONTO

WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

  • from Varadero to MONTREAL
  • from Varadero to TORONTO

WORLD2FLY PORTUGAL will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. SATURDAY

  • from Varadero to LISBON

JET AIR, TUI BELGIUM will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. WEDNESDAY AND SUNDAY

  • from Varadero to BRUSSELS

SWIFT AIR will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. MONDAY, THURSDAY AND SATURDAY, from Varadero to MIAMI.

NOLINOR NRC will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. SATURDAYS

  • from Varadero to MONTREAL
  • from Varadero to TORONTO

IBERWORLD AIRLINES will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. SATURDAYS

  • from Varadero to LISBON

MAGNICHARTERS will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of AUGUST. TUESDAY AND FRIDAY

  • from Varadero to MONTERREY

