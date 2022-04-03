All forecasts point to Elon Musk being the world’s first billionaire – News – Hybrids and Electric

There are a total of 9 people on the planet with fortunes greater than 100,000 million euros. At the moment, Elon Muskthe CEO of Teslatops the list of the richest people in the world, but of all of them, who will be the first to reach one billion euros? All forecasts point to the same owner of Tesla, SpaceX and other companies of relevant value.

This study has been carried out by Forbes magazine, where they announce that Elon Musk would cross the psychological barrier of a billion euros of assets in the year 2024. Almost continuously other super-rich will arrive, but it would take a few more months to reach this goal. They have reached this conclusion about the American tycoon after analyzing his assets since 2017, as well as the other 30 richest people in the world. Since that year, Elon Musk has seen his fortune increased annually by an average of 129%crowning himself today as the richest man in the world with a heritage of 277,300 million euros.

Elon Musk owns stakes in multiple less representative companies, but his goose that lays the golden eggs continues to be Tesla, closely followed by SpaceX. After analyzing the annual increase in Musk’s assets, as well as the benefits and future path of the electric car brand, mainly, the members of this Forbes magazine study have concluded that the year 2024 will be historic for the North American

Tesla currently has a value per share of $1,099.57. During the last months of last year 2021, the electric car company surpassed the barrier of a billion dollars in total value, something that very few companies have achieved. In this way, Tesla has managed to be the first car firm to reach such a milestone, and in the stock market it is only behind Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google) and Amazon.

Of course, this has given Elon Musk a significant boost in his personal goal. He will be the first leader of a vehicle brand to achieve such a feat, but he will not be the only one to win the “billionaire” award. Just behind Musk is Gautam Adani, the founder of the Adani Group, which would reach one billion a year later, around 2025 according to calculations. Next will be Zhang Yiming, founder of ByteDance, the company responsible for the creation of the TikTok social network; he is expected to reach the billion magic barrier in the year 2026.

Let us remember that this list is based on merely stipulative calculations, since any change in trend can cause this to turn in a completely opposite direction. Tesla, for its part, if it continues its planned roadmap for the coming years, will consolidate itself as the world’s leading electric car manufacturer, since the plans of its directive detail a possible annual circulation of 20 million cars by 2030in addition to new models that will hit the market, as well as new manufacturing plants that will also do the same.