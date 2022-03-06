All free games from the Epic Games Store this week (updated March 2022)

Epic Games Store It is one of the most important digital stores in the video game scene. The study responsible for Fortnite was in charge of creating a new platform to allow all users to purchase PC titles similar to what Valve does with Steam. However, the Epic Games Store has become over time the favorite place for developers, since they obtain a greater benefit from the sales of said store. In fact, Epic Games is used to carrying out aggressive tactics to attract users, as is the case with free games.

Although the Epic Games Store has a wide catalog of totally free games in free to play format, it is also used to give away games every week, allowing players to add them to their library forever. These video games are available on the platform for Limited time and, obviously, they can only be played through the Epic Games Store launcher. In this way, every Thursday of every week, the platform makes available to its players a new title to add to their collection at no cost, totally free.

In this way, we offer you the updated list of all free games for each month, so that you are clear about the titles that Epic Games has offered for free and all those that you can download right now. Next we show you all the games that the platform has given away so far during each month, in descending order.

All free Epic Games games for March 2022

Like every month Epic Games Store offers some very interesting titles so that their users can download them for a week. In the month of March 2022these are the games that have been announced so far, although you must bear in mind that once the indicated date ends, they will no longer be redeemable, so it will be better to do so within the period set by the platform .

Crystals – Available until March 3, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time)

– Available until March 3, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time) Black Widow: Recharged – Available from March 3 to March 10, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time)

– Available from March 3 to March 10, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time) Centipede: Recharged – Available from March 3 to March 10, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time)

– Available from March 3 to March 10, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time) Cities Skylines – Available from March 10 to March 17, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time)

All free Epic Games games for February 2022

Daemon x Machina – Available until February 3, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time)

– Available until February 3, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time) Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – Available from February 3 to February 10, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time)

– Available from February 3 to February 10, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time) Windbound – Available from February 10 to February 17, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time)

– Available from February 10 to February 17, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time) Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons – Available from February 17 to 24, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time)

– Available from February 17 to 24, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time) Crystals – Available from February 24 to March 3, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time)

All free Epic Games games for January 2022

Gods Will Fall – Available from January 6 to 13, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time)

– Available from January 6 to 13, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time) Galactic Civilizations III – Available from January 13 to 20, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time)

– Available from January 13 to 20, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time) relict – Available from January 20 to January 27, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time)

– Available from January 20 to January 27, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time) Daemon x Machina – Available from January 27 to February 3, 2022 (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time)

These are all the games that have been given away on the Epic Games Store so far, but as they are updated, we will add them to this list.

