all GameStop Black Friday discounts

GameStop has renewed its selection of Black Friday offers by discounting consoles, video games and accessories. There is, of course, a series of unmissable Nintendo themed discounts!

Nintendo’s Black Friday is all about discounts on video games for Nintendo Switch: there are nearly two hundred titles on offer, conveniently collected by GameStop based on the price range.

Up to 19.99 euros: among the many games on offer we point out Fire Emblem Warriors at 9.98 euros, WWE 2K Battlegrounds at 12.98 euros, Bakugan Campioni di Vestoia at 14.98 euros, Fortnite Ride Bene Chi Ride Ultimo at 14 , 98 euros, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince for 15.98 euros and Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate for 19.98 euros;

From 20 to 29.99 euros: among these we point out Sonic Colors Ultimate at 22.98 euros, Final Fantasy VII & VIII Twin Pack at 22.98 euros, Saints Row 4: Re-Elected at 22.98 euros, The Outer Worlds at € 24.98, MotoGP 21 for € 24.98, LEGO Harry Potter Remastered for € 24.98 and Spyro Reignited Trilogy for € 27.98;

Over 30 euros: Zombie Army Trilogy at 30.98 euros, Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time at 34.98 euros, Little Nightmares I & II at 34.98 euros, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate at 34.98 euros, NBA 2K22 at 34.98 euros, Metroid Dread at 54.98 euros, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot at 54.98 euros, Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze at 49.98 euros and many others.

In addition, we point out the discounts on two accessories: Nintendo Switch’s Power A Controller is offered for € 15.98 instead of € 19.98, while the Wireless Power A Controller for € 39.98 instead of € 49.98. Discounts on consoles instead they will be made available starting from 22 November.