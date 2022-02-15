All guilty: a journey through the problems of Rome – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The strong company needs a great coachwhich in turn needs one strong company. And at the same time, to make ends meet, the coach becomes even better if he has great players at his disposal. Rome is in a total phase of experimentation, writes Alessandro Angeloni on The messenger we understand that not even José works miracles. And those joints did not go well. We are working for the future, with other conditions, other investments. Meanwhile, Roma are seventh, four points ahead of Verona, their next opponent. Away from the Champions League area and out of the Italian Cup. The Conference League remains and the rest will close with dignity. Modest results and, as mentioned, the person responsible cannot be just one. A while ago, José Mourinho he had referred to Paolo Maldini, speaking of him as a decisive element of AC Milan. A figure that Rome lacks. Everything is entrusted to the only real football man, the coach. Then there is Tiago Pinto, who is in charge of the transfer market but at Benfica he worked with Rui Costa. The Friedkins are there, and for a while not long (at the stadium they are no longer seen) and they put money, but they have no football traditions. They spent a lot, but some market choices were wrong. In January, when Mou needed to reinforce the staff, there was no money to spend and only players arrived at no cost. The rush to empty the squad from the great engagements (Dzeko, Pedro, Nzonzi etc) made the team lose the strengthening, which had to change course after Spinazzola’s injury. Roma, despite the recovery of Zaniolo, failed to strengthen, starting the championship with roles discovered, skillfully and promptly identified and denounced by Mou: the full-backs, the director above all. The problem was having to invest a lot in Abraham after having already done so by taking a deputy Dzeko, Shomurdov, for 18-20 million. With this money, maybe the movie director would come. It will have to arrive in June. Roma do not have a scudetto squadbut for look at the fourth place maybe yes.