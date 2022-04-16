All Harry Potter games on Nintendo consoles

The history of Harry Potter games on Nintendo could have been very different from today. As we told you at the beginning of 2015 (and it’s saying fast), the big N was interested in acquire the rights to the license in the late 1990s. Unseen64, a portal specialized in collecting stories that could have been and did not come to fruition, revealed this failed negotiation that made it impossible for the Japanese company to launch games of the character. However, as you will see below, that did not prevent up to 4 Nintendo consoles host magic license titles.

Since the GameCube, with the exception of Wii U, the Harry Potter games have been faithful to their date with Nintendo.

GameCube (5 games)

GameCube was the company’s first home console to receive one of the many titles from the most famous wizard. With The Philosopher’s Stone, Electronic Arts kicked off the brand. This version, adapted to new generation consoles (GC, PS2 and the first Xbox) differed a lot from those existing on PC and Nintendo laptops (GBA and GBC). Furthermore, according to his rating of metacriticthe GameCube edition was the most competent of the unpublished despite its low 62 average. With The Chamber of Secretsthe sequel that touches the 80, the story would be very different.

These first two deliveries were followed The prisoner of Azkaban, for many the most competent delivery of the license. The refined gameplay, the exploration of the castle, the increase in collectibles and the possibility of changing characters made the third title fondly remembered by users. After him it was the turn of The Goblet of Fire, the last main game of the license on the GameCube. With this, the formula of the first three was broken and they opted for introduce separate levels. In addition, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, protagonists of the films, took center stage. Unfortunately, neither critics nor users ended up very convinced and, as you will see below, they took notes for future projects.

As a final note, the GameCube received Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cupan spinoff focused on this sport of the magical world.

Wii (4 games)

The maturity of the saga ran into the most successful console of the great N. Unfortunately, as you will see below, the games of Harry Potter they were not up to what Nintendo offered. In the GameCube’s successor, a system capable of comfortably overcoming the 100 million users, Electronic Arts released up to 4 titles of the character. First, The order of the Phoenix, opted for the first time to introduce the open world within the saga. And, although he far surpassed his predecessor and is fondly remembered by many, he did not get that affection that the first three deliveries amassed.

after him came The mystery of the prince, another adventure that bet on the immensity and possibilities of Hogwarts. His continuity and little innovation ended up punishing him in criticism and sales, being one of the first big bumps of a license come to less. In fact, the poor reception extended to both parts of The Deathly Hallows, titles that the press did not hesitate to suspend. Unfortunately for them, the last two numbered installments in the series have the dubious honor of being the only ones that don’t pass. Nevertheless, a well-known Danish company managed to save the furniture.

LEGO Harry Potter Years 1-4 Y Years 5-7 they arrived in 2010 and 2011 on Wii. The lack of originality and the failed bets of the main line hit squarely with the fun of these proposals. Its success was such that the first part, in a year with proposals such as Super Mario Galaxy 2 either Donkey Kong Country Returns, managed to sneak into the top 25 Wii titles of 2010. Without a doubt, the adventures of LEGO fitted like a glove to a saga that showed a lot of wear and tear. So much so, in fact, we have had to wait a decade to see new games of Harry Potter on Nintendo consoles.

Nintendo Switch (2 games)

At the moment, the hybrid console has two titles of the magic license. However, it must be emphasized that one is lego collection released on Wii and another, at least for the moment, has not debuted. Still, the anticipation Hogwarts Legacy is so big that the community has already started looking for theories and connections. Waiting for more details, after more than a decade of absence, it is logical that the followers of the character are excited. In the end, with few honorable exceptions, the games of Harry Potter have always offered a different touch to Nintendo consoles.

And you, do you remember any of these fondly? Did you get a chance to play them? We read you in the comments.