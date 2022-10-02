All HBO Max premieres in October 2022

Discover all the new series and documentaries on HBO Max this October 2022.

After a month of September in which millions of subscribers come weekly to see La Casa de Dragón, the streaming platform like hbo max The month of October continues with more chapters along with new series, films and documentaries after the numerous premieres of last month. Likewise, the platform is on everyone’s lips after impressing with the publication of the first trailer for The Last of Us series.

This month highlights the premiere of a Spanish series called Garcia!, which will arrive with two chapters on October 28 to continue with the weekly broadcast of one chapter until completing the six episodes that make it up. It is starring Curro Ortiz and Veki Velilla, with Emilio Gutiérrez-Caba, Francisco Reyes, Daniel Freire, Silvia Abascal and Lola Herrera in the cast, and directed by Eugenio Mira (Grand Piano), and created and written by Carlos de Pando and Sara Antuña (The ministry of time; The neighbor).

HBO Max premieres in October 2022

October 1st

Star Girl Season 3

María Marta, the country crime: Documentary that travels to October 27, 2002, when María Marta García Belsunce was found dead by her husband, Carlos Carrascosa, in the bathroom of their house located in an exclusive private neighborhood in the province of Buenos Aires. What at first seemed to be a domestic accident, becomes one of the most emblematic crimes in Argentina.

October 7

Pennyworth Season 3: The DC series that follows the origins of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) as a former British SAS soldier begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war has ended and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse , ushering in a new era of superheroes and supervillains.

October 8th

Zero Waste Chef Season 2

October 11th

Avenue 5 Season 2: In the not-too-distant future where space tourism is a booming business, a luxury spaceship owned by Herman Judd (Josh Gad) disastrously veers off course, turning what was meant to be an eight-week cruise into an eight year journey. Picking up five months after failing to divert the ship, the second season follows the crew as they struggle to lead, calm, control and, if necessary, hide from increasingly unruly passengers. On earth, they are praised as heroes, and in space, everyone can hear their screams.

October 12 °

All American Season 5

All American Homecoming Season 2

October 18

The Oath Part 2: Set against the backdrop of the US federal trial against Keith Raniere, the title offers a rare glimpse into Raniere’s inner circle, including NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman. This new installment traces the legal and emotional journeys of the group’s founders, supporters, and defectors as new evidence and startling revelations come to light, while federal prosecutors and defense attorneys participate in a trial positioned in the spotlight. the country.

October 19

Wonder Woman 1984: In her second cinematic adventure, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman takes a big leap into the future and lands in the 80s, where she will have to face two new enemies: Max Lord and Cheetah.

October 25

October 27th

October 28

GARCIA!: Set in a hypothetical present-day Spain, in a divided country on the brink of political chaos, the series stars a young investigative journalist who accidentally stumbles upon a conspiracy hatched decades ago: the existence of a cryogenized superagent. A perfect soldier with superhuman strength and programmed to obey orders without question after being awakened after six decades frozen.

30th of October

31 October

The White Lotus Season 2: Following a first installment set in Hawaii with 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins, the most wins of any show this year, including anthology and limited series, this new season’s social satire unfolds in an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the course of a week.

