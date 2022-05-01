All HBO Max releases in May 2022

Share

Discover all the premieres of May on HBO Max.

the streaming platform hbo max continues unstoppable adding quality content. After the arrival of The Batman and the rest of the premieres in April, May will be another month full of great premieres of series, movies and documentaries. Matrix Resurrections is one of the most striking releases of the month, although the new episodes of The Flight Attendant and the arrival of more series and movies also stand out in the list of premieres.

New HBO Max series in May 2022

The Flight Attendant S2

The comedy-thriller series starring Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) continues to receive a new chapter on a weekly basis. The protagonist is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while she works as a CIA agent in her spare time. But when an assignment abroad leads her to unwittingly witness a murder, she becomes entangled in yet another international intrigue. The season has been filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.

Bunker (May 1)

Comedy series that follows the story of Vladimiro, the owner of a bunker where he spends most of his life cooking, painting, inventing outlandish things or directly taking baths in the jacuzzi he has built inside it. The bunker is actually one of the ways to escape the problems of work, the pandemic and family. But his life changes radically when he comes across various circumstances full of action, madness and very funny situations.

Wild Romania (May 12)

Recorded for 10 years, this series shows the colorful beauty of Romanian nature. From the Danube River to the Carpathian Mountains, it reviews all the areas of nature and wildlife that have not yet been touched by human activity. A journey that ranges from steep ridges to deep volcanic lakes or mighty rivers that cut through every mountain in its path.

The time traveler’s wife

Science fiction series based on the homonymous novel by Audrey Niffenegger that tells the story of Clare and Henry, a marriage that has a problem: time travel. Henry is a librarian and has a rare genetic dysfunction that makes him able to time travel. On the other hand, his wife, Clare, is an artist. Although they aspire to lead a normal life, Henry’s trips to the past and future are a challenge in their relationship, and that produce compromising and other funny situations.

This May all this… and much more! 💜 pic.twitter.com/V7tVwrPf0J — HBO Max Spain (@HBOMaxES) May 1, 2022

New HBO Max movies in May 2022

Matrix Resurrections (May 22)

From visionary director Lana Wachowski, the long-awaited fourth installment in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined an entire genre comes to HBO Max after its theatrical run. The Matrix Resurrections reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, the iconic roles made famous. Now Neo lives a normal life in San Francisco while his therapist prescribes blue pills. until Morpheus offers him the red pill and reopens his mind to the world of the Matrix..

Emoji: The Movie

Animated film whose protagonists inhabit the mysterious land of Textopolis, where all the people’s favorite emojis come to life, while waiting to be selected by the user of the phone. All the characters have a single facial expression except for Gen (TJ Miller), an emoji that was born without a filter and is filled with multiple expressions. In order to be normal Gen will embark on an adventure or “app-venture”, along with his friends Hi-5 and Jailbreak. But soon, a great threat will make the fate of these characters depend on the three friends, having to save their world before it is completely erased.

7 already finished series that you can watch on HBO Max

Men in Black: International

Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Liam Neeson, Rebecca Ferguson and Emma Thompson star in this new installment of Man in Black, a saga in which the Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they will face their greatest threat to date: a mole in the MIB organization.

wild romania

A most interesting documentary in which the beauty of Romania is revealed in a unique way as it is: raw, magical but fragile at the same time.

Related topics: Series

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!