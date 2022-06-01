all his movies ordered from worst to best

The Spanish public will always have a connection with Tom Holland because of having discovered him before the rest. Unless you dedicate yourself to writing down every young actor you see in various movies and following his career, we can say that Tom Holland became world famous by being chosen as the third Spider-Man / Peter Parker of the cinema. The first, moreover, from the Marvel universe, something that has led him not only to star in three solo films as the wall climber (the same as Tobey Maguire and one more than Andrew Garfield), but also three other appearances in the MCU, in blockbusters as monumental as Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame. He is, in the absence of knowing if he will continue to wear the red and blue tights or not, the Spider-Man that we have seen the most times as Spider-Man in the movies and, according to the box office, the most successful.

However, going back to the beginning, for us he will always be Naomi Watts’s little boy in The impossiblethe odyssey based on a true story by JA Bayona that, after The orphanageconfirmed the Catalan as one of our most international directors. It was such a groundbreaking and important role for the English actor that his grappling and stoicism of him enduring the entire Goya gala with his father without understanding anything or winning anything has gone down in the annals of professional commitment. For us, a little earlier than for the rest of the world, since that night he is a movie star.

But the truth is that now it is for everyone and, although you have to see how it flies without the Marvel umbrella, the truth is that blockbusters like Uncharted confirm their future in the middle. Luckily, because after the failure of proposals such as Chaos Walking Y Cherry there were those who began to fear. However, we are facing an actor of the present and the future who has given and will give much to talk about. For this reason, we have decided to collect his films and order them from best to worst. Of course, only those in which Tom has a really relevant role. For example, we include infinity war but not end game either Civil WarTo give you an idea.