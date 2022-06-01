all his movies ordered from worst to best
The Spanish public will always have a connection with Tom Holland because of having discovered him before the rest. Unless you dedicate yourself to writing down every young actor you see in various movies and following his career, we can say that Tom Holland became world famous by being chosen as the third Spider-Man / Peter Parker of the cinema. The first, moreover, from the Marvel universe, something that has led him not only to star in three solo films as the wall climber (the same as Tobey Maguire and one more than Andrew Garfield), but also three other appearances in the MCU, in blockbusters as monumental as Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame. He is, in the absence of knowing if he will continue to wear the red and blue tights or not, the Spider-Man that we have seen the most times as Spider-Man in the movies and, according to the box office, the most successful.
However, going back to the beginning, for us he will always be Naomi Watts’s little boy in The impossiblethe odyssey based on a true story by JA Bayona that, after The orphanageconfirmed the Catalan as one of our most international directors. It was such a groundbreaking and important role for the English actor that his grappling and stoicism of him enduring the entire Goya gala with his father without understanding anything or winning anything has gone down in the annals of professional commitment. For us, a little earlier than for the rest of the world, since that night he is a movie star.
But the truth is that now it is for everyone and, although you have to see how it flies without the Marvel umbrella, the truth is that blockbusters like Uncharted confirm their future in the middle. Luckily, because after the failure of proposals such as Chaos Walking Y Cherry there were those who began to fear. However, we are facing an actor of the present and the future who has given and will give much to talk about. For this reason, we have decided to collect his films and order them from best to worst. Of course, only those in which Tom has a really relevant role. For example, we include infinity war but not end game either Civil WarTo give you an idea.
A pity that Doug Liman saved his worst film for a couple formed by Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley who promised. As much as the plot promises several sequels that, unfortunately, we see difficult for them to arrive.
Tom Holland plays here one of two brothers who get stuck in a severe winter storm with their unknown father, who will soon start to seem more dangerous than the cold. One of those forgettable movies that, however, solves you on a weekend afternoon.
The Russo brothers and Tom Holland pressed very hard to try to create an Oscar movie rather than a blockbuster one and the three of them looked quite out of place. Tom does everything and goes through all the moods in a film that seems made more for his portfolio as an actor than anything else.
10
Pilgrame (The Relic Keeper)
Yes, we have also imagined how good the Hobbit look would look on Tom Holland, but in reality we didn’t need it because with this 13th century Catholic monk he already gives enough of a hit. The young monk will open his mind as he goes on a pilgrimage from Ireland to Rome, traveling through a wild and violent world.
Tom Holland’s first adventure as Spider-Man spared us the spider bite story and, for better or worse, was limited to a small teen drama where the best thing was Peter’s relationship with “his father-in-law” and the Washington sequence.
Director of The last King of Scotland either Marley created this particular teen thriller in which the problems of the young cast reach dramatic heights when, in the middle of their vacations, World War III breaks out. The leading lady is Saoirse Ronan, but Tom Holland shines in every scene where she was her biggest role after The impossible.
7
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Let’s say something controversial, like a movie Spider-Man: No Way Home is pretty mediocre. His plot is absurd and his action sequences are some of the ugliest and most pitiful Marvel has seen in years. You have three Spider-Mans, 5 villains and no idea how to use them in battle. However, the fan excitement from the surprise appearances and a dark, mature ending made up for it all.
6
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Although it has the evil of being “the one in the middle” of its trilogy, Far From Home has the best scenes of teen romance of all, focusing on the character of Zendaya after a homecoming pointing to Laura Harrier’s. In addition, despite having a “fake” villain, it has the only good action scenes and spectacular settings of the trilogy.
5
The devil at all hours
Crossed stories, cast of the highest level and irregular but interesting narration make up this Netflix film in which Tom Holland has one of his best roles. Contrary to Cherry, his more mature and dark face worked here.
Although the film goes from more to less, it is only because its opening sequence is one of the most impressive of the modern blockbuster. The rest is an extreme survival story, with screams and pain, that Tom Holland endures alongside a great Naomi Watts.
3
Avengers: Infinity War
Peter Parker may have a minor role here compared to other Avengers, but we are talking about Spider-Man going into space, fighting the Guardians of the Galaxy or Thanos. Plus, Tom made his fading out the dramatic climax of an ending that left us all in shock.
To this day, still the best film in which Tom Holland has participated and, although it is not the most relevant of a cast with Charlie Hunnam, Sienna Miller and Robert Pattinson, the definitive adventure story of James Gray shines in his filmography.
