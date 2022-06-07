All hunting for Angelina Jolie on the set in the Tarantino

All hunting for Angelina Jolie, but there is still no trace of her. Yet in Martina Franca preparations are underway for the preparation of the sets where the film scenes will be shot Without Blood (Without Blood), the film that marks his return to directing for the Academy Award.

In the wonderful Piazza Maria Immacolata, already the set of other films and commercials, a fountain has been created, while the surrounding environments take on new stage destinations, to become the space destined to shoot the different parts of the film. Surely they will have been inspired by the ancient conformation of the square, which included a fountain in the center, surrounded by the famous arcades of Martina Franca. It is not the first time that a film has been shot in these parts, but it is the first time that the capital of the Itria Valley has been chosen by such a prestigious international film production.

The film that will be shot is the story of an event that cruelly revolutionizes the life of a family living on an old farm in the countryside. One day, four men in an old Mercedes drive down the dusty road that leads right to their home. As if he has always been waiting for this moment, Manuel calls his two children to him. Something terrible and indescribable is about to happen; something that will irreparably upset everyone’s life, especially that of little Nina.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Alessandro Baricco, while the film adaptation of the bestseller will be produced as part of a three-year agreement that the actress and director has signed with the British production company Fremantle, which will see her produce, direct and take part in international film and television projects. The actress and director Angelina Jolie had already been to Puglia last March, landing with a private jet at Brindisi airport, and then moving between some areas of the Lecce coast.

The first shots of the film have already been shot in Matera. In the city of stones, Piazza San Pietro Caveoso was chosen as the set, where the homonymous church overlooks. It is the heart of the Sasso Caveoso, below the cliff of the rock church of Madonna de ‘Idris, where other films have already been shot such as the latest 007, Wonder Woman and the modern version of Ben Hur. In Matera that square has been the stage for several recent television productions, not least the Rai Imma Tataranni TV series, while going back in time it was the set of Here begins the adventure, the 1975 film directed by Carlo Di Palma with Monica Vitti.