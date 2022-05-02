“All I want to do is be a good person”: Drew Barrymore apologizes for comments on the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Drew Barrymore has apologized for “taking lightly” Johnny Depp’s libel suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp sues Heard for $50 million. He claims that Heard insinuated that he abused her in an op-ed in the Washington Post of 2018 on domestic violence.

Barrymore spoke about the highly publicized trial during an episode of his talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

The actress commented on the trial, “It’s like a layer of madness, it’s an immersion of seven layers of madness. I know these are the real lives of two people and I know what it’s like to have your life public.”

“I understand all the feelings, but they are seriously spreading this information that no one was supposed to know. This is crazy!”.

However, many viewers called Barrymore’s comments “insensitive” given the circumstances of the ongoing trial.

the actress of ET He has already apologized on Instagram for his comments.

“It has come to my attention that I offended people by downplaying the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard affair and for that I just want to deeply apologize and thank those who have raised their voices because this can be a learning moment for me and how to move on. forward and how I behave, ”he declared.

Barrymore assured that “all I want to do is be a good person”.

“I can be a better and more thoughtful person in the future because all I want to do is be a good person and I really appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from that.”

“And I thank everyone who helped me grow over time and taught me. Thank you”.

The trial in question is taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia.

In the latest development, Heard fired her PR team on Thursday, April 28, over a series of recent “bad headlines.”

On Sunday, May 1, it was reported that Heard terminated her employment with the crisis public relations firm, Precision Strategies, last week.

A petition to remove Heard from the upcoming sequel to Aquaman of DC reached three million signatures.