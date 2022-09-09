Entertainment

“All I will say is that he was replaced.” Olivia Wilde denies Shia LaBeouf’s version of her departure from ‘Don’t worry, dear’

The endless soap opera around ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ (Don’t Worry Darling) continues, as director Olivia Wilde now denies that Shia LaBeouf has left the film. Wilde initially claimed that it was she who fired him from his film to “protect Florence Pugh,” LaBeouf responded, claiming that he was the one who stepped down from his role, providing Variety with videos, emails, and text messages purportedly sent between Wilde and LaBeouf showing that he chose to leave because he believed the actors did not have enough time to rehearse.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Wilde reaffirmed his version of the incident and said:

“This problem is much more nuanced than can be explained in private texts published out of context. All I will say is that he was replaced and could not go forward with him. I wish him the best in his recovery.”

LaBeouf was replaced by Harry Styles and the studio cited “scheduling conflicts”, but Wilde’s version of Variety stated:

“Their process was not in line with the ethics that I demand in my productions. They have a process that, in a way, seems to require a combative energy, and personally I don’t think that leads to better performances. After this happened they went out to light a lot of things that I was very concerned about in terms of behavior. For our film, what we really needed was a very supportive energy. Especially in a film like this, I knew I was going to ask Florence to be in very difficult situations. vulnerable, and my priority was to make her feel safe and supported.

The events that “concerned” Wilde occurred after LaBeouf left Don’t Worry, Darling, when the actor was sued for sexual abuse and assault by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs. After that version, the actor forwarded text messages to Variety that he allegedly sent to Wilde in which he tells her that he would have to leave his film, as well as a video in which Wilde told LaBeouf:

“She’s not ready to give up just yet. You know, I think this might be a little wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re willing to try it with me, with us. mind and heart at this point and if you guys can make it up, and I respect your point of view, I respect hers, but if you can, what will you do? Will you think about it? Is there hope? Will you let me know? “

