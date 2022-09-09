“All I will say is that he was replaced.” Olivia Wilde denies Shia LaBeouf’s version of her departure from ‘Don’t worry, dear’

The endless soap opera around ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ (Don’t Worry Darling) continues, as director Olivia Wilde now denies that Shia LaBeouf has left the film. Wilde initially claimed that it was she who fired him from his film to “protect Florence Pugh,” LaBeouf responded, claiming that he was the one who stepped down from his role, providing Variety with videos, emails, and text messages purportedly sent between Wilde and LaBeouf showing that he chose to leave because he believed the actors did not have enough time to rehearse.



An endless circus under the rain of lukewarm criticism of the film

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Wilde reaffirmed his version of the incident and said:

“This problem is much more nuanced than can be explained in private texts published out of context. All I will say is that he was replaced and could not go forward with him. I wish him the best in his recovery.”

LaBeouf was replaced by Harry Styles and the studio cited “scheduling conflicts”, but Wilde’s version of Variety stated:

“Their process was not in line with the ethics that I demand in my productions. They have a process that, in a way, seems to require a combative energy, and personally I don’t think that leads to better performances. After this happened they went out to light a lot of things that I was very concerned about in terms of behavior. For our film, what we really needed was a very supportive energy. Especially in a film like this, I knew I was going to ask Florence to be in very difficult situations. vulnerable, and my priority was to make her feel safe and supported.

SOMEONE HOLD ME BACK (the video olivia sent shia where she basically begged him to stay on the movie after ADMITTING that she knows shia makes florence uncomfortable) pic.twitter.com/ihlHOQlF6B — percy 🌊 || who the fuck is gonna stop us? (@percystardust) August 26, 2022

The events that “concerned” Wilde occurred after LaBeouf left Don’t Worry, Darling, when the actor was sued for sexual abuse and assault by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs. After that version, the actor forwarded text messages to Variety that he allegedly sent to Wilde in which he tells her that he would have to leave his film, as well as a video in which Wilde told LaBeouf: