all in retreat from Monday to Saturday

TURIN – Massimiliano Allegri tries to give a shock to his Juventus, after the fourth defeat in the league, gained on Saturday against Verona: the Juventus coach, in agreement with the company, has decided to bring the whole group of players to retreat starting from Monday , until next Saturday, when Juve will host Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium. The Juventus team will also be involved in the Champions League, on Tuesday evening, at home against Zenit St. Petersburg. The decision would have been made by the players and the coach, in agreement with the management, to regroup the group after the double defeat against Sassuolo and Verona. Juve are currently ninth in the league with 15 points in 11 days. The Juventus group, during the retreat, will stay in the JHotel.