Sports

all in retreat from Monday to Saturday

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee18 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

TURIN – Massimiliano Allegri tries to give a shock to his Juventus, after the fourth defeat in the league, gained on Saturday against Verona: the Juventus coach, in agreement with the company, has decided to bring the whole group of players to retreat starting from Monday , until next Saturday, when Juve will host Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium. The Juventus team will also be involved in the Champions League, on Tuesday evening, at home against Zenit St. Petersburg. The decision would have been made by the players and the coach, in agreement with the management, to regroup the group after the double defeat against Sassuolo and Verona. Juve are currently ninth in the league with 15 points in 11 days. The Juventus group, during the retreat, will stay in the JHotel.

Verona-Juventus 2-1, the numbers of the challenge

Watch the video

Loading...
Advertisements

Verona-Juventus 2-1, the numbers of the challenge

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee18 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Serie A is one of the strongest leagues in the world and after the European Championship it will grow further”

July 16, 2021

“Mourinho is the perfect coach for Roma”

July 16, 2021

Non-stop market – Rumors, negotiations and background of July 15

July 16, 2021

Calciomercato Palermo, Castagnini swoops on Fella: the details of the operation

July 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button