all increases in 2022

The trend does not stop rising prices not even with the arrival of the new year. According to the latest estimates, in fact, after the increases recorded in 2021, goods and services will also cost more in 2022. From gasoline to food to bills and health services: below we try to take stock – and to prepare and prepare yourself – on what are all the increases expected in the coming months.

Bills on the rise in 2022: how much more families will spend

The phenomenon of “expensive prices” mainly affected the costs related to electricity and gas. In fact, since October 2021, the amounts in the bill have increased for many taxpayers, so much so that various trade associations – for the protection of consumers – have moved to ask the Government for interventions.

Despite the initiatives promoted at the state level (here the social bonuses allowed as a discount), many Italians will still have to deal with new increases planned for 2022. According to forecasts Arera – Authority for Electricity, Gas and the Water System – the first quarter of the new year will record increases equal to + 55% for electricity and + 41.8% for gas.

If, therefore, a typical family spent over 2,300 euros for bills between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022 (about 823 euros for electricity and 1,560 euros for gas), in 2022 – albeit lower – the increases they will not fail. The Consumers Union, in fact, has foreseen a sting of over a thousand euros more per family: with a higher cost of 1,008 euros just for bills, 441 euros for electricity and 567 euros for gas.

Prices on the rise also in 2022: all increases, from bills to food

Not just bills and utilities, it seems that the costs of many services will also increase (such as transportation and manufacturing). The Federconsumatori National Observatory has calculated a estimated increase of € 1,228.80 in 2022, which will also carry consumer goods and health care.

Federconsumatori estimates confirm increases in:

+ 4.2% for food;

+ 2.3% for auto insurance;

+ 2.1% for banking services;

+ 3.4% for motorway and toll booth tariffs;

+ 3.2% for transport;

+ 2.7% for products and services for the home;

+ 3.4% for health services;

+ 2.6% for restaurant services;

+ 1.8% for communications.

Among the taxes on the rise in 2022 (here the complete list), also the Tari, whose price – according to initial forecasts – should increase by 3.1%.