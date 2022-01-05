All layers of James Webb Space Telescope shielding separated

Historic moment for the mission of the James Webb space telescope! The procedure to stretch the five layers of the lower solar shading has been successfully completed, as reported live by the NASA in these minutes. To understand its importance, you can quote the sentence it says “With complete tensioning of all five layers of the shield, approximately 75% of our 344 single points of failure were overcome”.

It is about having overcome one of the critical points of the mission. This brings us ever closer to achieving the complete opening of the structure of the JWST. Of course, we are still months away from being able to see the first image recorded since space telescope. All enthusiasts, engineers and scientists can now breathe a (small) sigh of relief.

Tensioning of the James Webb Space Telescope shield has been completed

As we wrote this morning, the procedure looked like it might be lagging behind Road map. The motivation is to be found in the choice of engineers to try to understand how the JWST in Space than what had been learned during ground tests. Fixed a couple of glitches (nothing serious), the NASA the tensioning procedure has started.

First we thought about the layer directed towards the Sun (the thickest). The tensioning it started at 16:00 yesterday and ended at 21:48, Italian time. When it looked like there might be a break, instead the engineers continued with the second and third layers of the solar shading. The procedure for the second layer started at 22:09 while for the third it started at 23:48.

Today, however, the aim was to stretch the fourth and fifth layers. These are the layers closest to the detectors and furthest from the Sun, as well as with a slightly lower surface. The procedure for the fourth layer started at 16:00 Italian time and should have lasted until 16:23. The procedure for the fifth layer began at 5:10 pm and has now been declared concluded at around 5:59 pm. There solar shading of the James Webb space telescope it is therefore completely stretched out and the layers have been separated correctly. This prevents heat from being transmitted by conduction from one layer to another, disturbing the sensitive upper detectors.

The next step will concern the opening of the secondary mirror of the James Webb space telescope (which is opposite the iconic golden one with hexagonal sections). It will then begin to “to work” on the upper section which will lead to the complete opening of the space telescope. Currently the JWST it is located more than 917 thousand kilometers from Earth and has completed 63.4% of its journey to the Lagrange point L2 with a speed of 0.51 km / s.

