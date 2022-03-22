ALL legendary summons and how to get them

Shortly after starting Elden Ring you will unlock the ability to summon creatures using Summoning Ashes. Doing so will allow you to count on help in the toughest fights. Although there are dozens of ashes, Legendary Summoning Ashes are far superior to all the others, and here we will tell you how to get them all:

how to summon

To summon, you have to meet a few requirements:

1. Have the Summoning Bell (key item, you don’t need to equip it, as soon as you get it, it stays in your inventory).

2. That we are in a summoning zone.

3. Meet the minimum mana requirement (except for Mimic Tear, which consumes health points) to summon.

4. Use the item (from quick items or from inventory.

Tiche, the Black Knife

How to get it: You will get them by defeating Alecto, leader of the Black Knives.

Currently, after the mimic nerf, Tiche is the most powerful invocation. The main reason for this is that he uses the Death Blade, an ability that you can also use by equipping the Black Knife and it deals constant damage to any enemy for several seconds, as well as reducing their maximum health after multiple hits ( If it seems to you that a boss is healed by receiving this hit, what has happened is that his maximum health level has been reduced).

mimic tear

Although it has already been nerfed, the mimic is basically a slightly weaker version of your character in some respects, but stronger in others. Use your same armor and weapons, prioritizing the use of the weapon in the right hand. You can use any items you have equipped (including throwable items) and spells, even if you don’t meet the requirements to cast them. At the moment, the only summon better than the Mimic is Tiche.

Lhutel the Headless

Lhutel is a pretty powerful summon early in the game. He’s a pretty tough tank, teleports between attacks, and can cause Necroplague with his spears.

Knight of the Red Mane Ogha

Ohga is a summon that launches powerful ranged attacks, but it is not very practical in very large settings, since it does not chase enemies. In a small or medium sized boss area, you can summon Ogha, tank the boss, and have Ogha harass him with powerful magic arrows.

Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff

This summon is a tank, but it doesn’t stand out in any way. Lhutel is far more effective than Kristoff in this regard.

Rotten Knight Finlay

Finlay is a bad beast when you attack, just like his enemy version. He is fast, he knows how to protect himself, he has long distance attacks, fast hits from close range and can cause Red Rot.