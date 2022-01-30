All lire coins that are worth an eye. Do you have them too?

They fell into disuse with the advent of the Euro in 2002, but beware of losing or underestimating them. Today some have a very respectable value. Here are the coins to keep.

Better be careful what you keep in the piggy bank. Today, now in disuse for 20 years, the old and dear Liras can be worth a treasure. So watch out for familiar silver coins, especially the one from 100 and 50 lire, which collectors could evaluate very carefully.

If the early years of the passage between Lira and Euro there was still the possibility of dual use, it has not been possible for years and to all intents and purposes the old coinage has practically become a period. Certainly excellent news for those who want to earn on the Italian currency.

Today the market of the genre is more flourishing than ever, and the owners of old mount can earn a lot, obviously provided that there are certain requirements that should not be underestimated. Let’s discover together what they are.

At the moment the most “popular” coins are the minor ones, issued in the 1950s. It is not so impossible to be in possession of it, given that only 100 of those were issued something like 8.6 million pieces. Not bad, isn’t it?

Old lire: coins to look at with care

Separate speech for the rare 10 Lire coins. Today a collector could even pay you for it 70 Euros. Not bad, for a piece dating back to 1954.

Also pay attention to the pieces from 5 Lire, today, in optimal conditions they can be worth up to 1500 euros. A figure that is certainly not to be underestimated and that could help us very well. In short, it is advisable to pay special attention to this much maligned and at the same time loved currency. Today it could give great satisfaction. It is therefore appropriate to check between old wallets and “little pigs” in search of a rarity.

Read also -> Elettra Lamborghini has a new admirer: “I wrote you a song” – VIDEO

Read also -> Victoria De Angelis, forbidden view in underwear: those who don’t zoom in lies. Overwhelming – PHOTO

It must in fact be considered that a 50 Lire copy from 1958, of which just over 800,000 copies were printed, could today be worth up to 2000 Euros, if perfectly preserved. Not bad, right?