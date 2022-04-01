All Marvel series coming to Disney+ in 2022

Everything seems to indicate that Marvel is fully intent on taking their stories in entirely new and amazing directions. Or so suggests the schedule of series of the study that will premiere on Disney+ in the next two years. It is a selection that includes new characters and an unexpected journey through new places in its extensive mythology. Marvel managed to find the formula for success and turn their movies into a journey through all kinds of narratives and points of view. But it is the Marvel series that is going through the journey towards inevitable maturity.

Also, diversify and expand everything related to its proposals, with a view to growing in different directions. Marvel, as a brand and as a studio, has become synonymous with experimentation and exploration of popular culture. His influence on the cinema and now on the streaming it is so great as to be considered a phenomenon. One that becomes more robust, better organized and increasingly profitable over the years. A journey that surprises, especially for its durability and solidity.

What started with Hombre de Hierro by Jon Favreau has become a franchise that extends in all directions. From large, high-level film productions to animated content. Marvel seems to have decided that its saga of heroes extends in completely different directions. And of course, the Marvel series on Disney + are the perfect vehicle to hold an intelligent dialogue and resourceful with new projects. With deluxe side stories, unknown characters, and new layers of Marvel mythology, the series offer a strong interconnected universe. One that will become increasingly firm and broad in the coming years. We leave you a calendar with all the premieres announced so far of the Marvel series on Disney +.

moon knight

Marc Spector has been one of the most intriguing characters in the Marvel factory for decades. Now he comes to his version live action and as a Marvel series with a dark story, with hints of the horror genre and a powerful premise. moon knight (Moon Knight) is, in all probability, one of the great risks of phase four of Marvel. Especially because the plot of the series cleverly combines the notion of magic and the supernatural with action.

It is expected that Moon Knight (Moon Night) be the open door to a whole series of new characters, superhero teams and premises in The House of Ideas. Especially those related to the world of the supernatural. However, for now, neither the series nor the character are linked to any major story in the franchise.

