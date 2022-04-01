All Marvel series coming to Disney+ in 2022

Everything seems to indicate that Marvel is fully intent on taking their stories in entirely new and amazing directions. Or so suggests the schedule of series of the study that will premiere on Disney+ in the next two years. It is a selection that includes new characters and an unexpected journey through new places in its extensive mythology. Marvel managed to find the formula for success and turn their movies into a journey through all kinds of narratives and points of view. But it is the Marvel series that is going through the journey towards inevitable maturity.

Also, diversify and expand everything related to its proposals, with a view to growing in different directions. Marvel, as a brand and as a studio, has become synonymous with experimentation and exploration of popular culture. His influence on the cinema and now on the streaming it is so great as to be considered a phenomenon. One that becomes more robust, better organized and increasingly profitable over the years. A journey that surprises, especially for its durability and solidity.

What started with Hombre de Hierro by Jon Favreau has become a franchise that extends in all directions. From large, high-level film productions to animated content. Marvel seems to have decided that its saga of heroes extends in completely different directions. And of course, the Marvel series on Disney + are the perfect vehicle to hold an intelligent dialogue and resourceful with new projects. With deluxe side stories, unknown characters, and new layers of Marvel mythology, the series offer a strong interconnected universe. One that will become increasingly firm and broad in the coming years. We leave you a calendar with all the premieres announced so far of the Marvel series on Disney +.

moon knight

Marc Spector has been one of the most intriguing characters in the Marvel factory for decades. Now he comes to his version live action and as a Marvel series with a dark story, with hints of the horror genre and a powerful premise. moon knight (Moon Knight) is, in all probability, one of the great risks of phase four of Marvel. Especially because the plot of the series cleverly combines the notion of magic and the supernatural with action.

It is expected that Moon Knight (Moon Night) be the open door to a whole series of new characters, superhero teams and premises in The House of Ideas. Especially those related to the world of the supernatural. However, for now, neither the series nor the character are linked to any major story in the franchise.

The Marvel series stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, and F. Murray Abraham. It has been rumored that there could be some surprise cameos throughout its six chapters, but there is no confirmation on that yet.

Release date: March 30, 2022.

Trailer

Ms Marvel

Kamala Khan has been one of the favorite characters in the world of comics for more than ten years. He also a perfect example between integration, cultural sensitivity and ingenuity. His debut in live action is an event of considerable importance for the Marvel series and not just because of the popularity of the source material. At the same time, it’s an interesting look at the successor generation of the most beloved superheroes from the studio’s hit superhero franchise.

But beyond that, Ms Marvel is a visual and plot risk that brings the studio to a much younger audience. The first trailer for the new Marvel series showcased a new aesthetic, including vignettes and a dynamic exploration of the teenage world. Also that Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellan) can be the vanguard in a whole journey towards stories linked to a generation of viewers. As Marvel matures, he also seems to be interested in capture a much younger audience.

Vellani’s Kamala Khan will appear alongside Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers in the sequel to Captain Marvel, which will be released in 2023 and will be directed by Nia DaCosta. In the same way as in the comics, they are supposed to form a team of superheroines that could include Teyonah Parris’ Proton.

The series stars newcomer Iman Vellani as the show’s titular character, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Matt Lintz.

Release date: June 8.

Trailer

she hulk

Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk seems about to hand over to Jennifer Walters, one of the most beloved and iconic characters. The lawyer and also a green-skinned superhero will come to the Marvel series on Disney+ played by Tatiana Maslany. The curious premise of the show about the Hulk’s cousin also being exposed to gamma rays, will include several cameos of importance. Plus of course Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner and Tim Roth as Abomination. But it is also rumored that other characters of importance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have a prominent place in the series.

Although nothing has been announced about it, it is more than likely that She – Hulk could have a link to the rumored future reboot of the Daredevil series, starring Charlie Cox. Both characters share several stories in the comic world and even the series could be a way to unite the wanderings of the blind hero with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As well It was speculated at the premiere of eternal that Harry Styles’ Eros could be part of the seriesAlthough there is no confirmation about it.

Tatiana Maslany will be in charge of interpreting Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk. She is joined by Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner and Tim Roth as Abomination. Joining them will be Ginger Gonzaga, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra. On the other hand, Jameela Jamil will play Titania, Walters’ nemesis.

Release date: sometime in 2022.

I am Groot

Marvel Studios

The newest addition to the Marvel Animated Universe will arrive sometime this year, with little Groot at the helm. For now, the little we know about the plot is thanks to the statements of Vin Diesel, the voice of the character in the movies. According to the actor, the series will tell the return of the little naughty Guardians of the Galaxy to his birthplaceplanet X.

Although these are anthological chapters, it was announced that the story will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has also been rumored that he could have relevant information regarding the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special.

For now, the only confirmation is that of Vin Diesel with the voice of the youngest member of the group led by Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill.

Release date: sometime in 2022.

Secret Invasion

The Marvel series will tell what is happening in what is apparently a Skrull invasion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The argument will cover the most well-known points of power in the stories of the saga. Also, which of his characters — or not — are related or have been replaced.

The premise, based on the comic of the same name, will base most of its story on paranoia and fear.

For now, the plot of the series is an enigma, but several things are clear. On the one hand, that it will develop the data about the Skrulls that were mentioned in Captain Marvel. Also that it is very likely that he will be able to unravel the mystery of what happened to Nick Fury during Spider-Man: Far From Home. Nevertheless, it seems that a good part of the series is related to the invasion beyond the public eye. That supposes, stories that we still do not know and that can be related to much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For the occasion, Samuel L. Jackson will return to Nick Fury. Also returning are Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.

Release date: sometime in 2022.

Second season What if…?

A few weeks ago AC Bradley, head writer of the Marvel animated series What would happen if…? confirmed that the second season of the show was almost ready. There are no details yet on which characters it will include, but it has been rumored that there will be appearances by major figures from Marvel’s phase four. Also that several of their stories will be expanded and there will even be “shocking” twists. It has been rumored that there will be chapters dedicated to several of The Eternalsas well as those presented in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Black Widow. In the first way that its first season, the alternate histories of various characters will be canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The writer also made it clear that the series will retain its anthology format. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the creator pointed out that “They are going to be totally new stories, very funny, with new heroes.”

Although still there is no news about the stories that the Marvel series will deepen, the writer AC Bradley made it clear, that again, it would be canon in the Marvel saga. So, it is more than likely that the stories interconnect with each other in the same way as is happening with the first season.

