all measures against no-vax

There fourth wave Covid it is scourging Europe and Italy, albeit in a better situation, is surrounded by countries where there are many cases. Some European countries are taking steps to counter the advance of the fourth wave.

Fourth wave, Italy surrounded by countries with a critical situation

According to the WHO, Europe is the epicenter of the pandemic. Only in Germany 40 thousand cases were registered in 24 hours and the German virologist Christian Drosten announced that without measures 100 thousand deaths are risked. Bad situation also in Austria with at least 11 thousand cases a day, as well as in Slovenia. Although better than the other countries, France is also getting worse with 11 thousand cases reported in 24 hours, critical data also for Switzerland and Croatia, where records have been breaking in recent days.

The measures in the countries

There are also new measures. In Denmark, where all restrictions had been removed, the green certificate has returned and measures are being studied such as restrictions for those who do not want to get vaccinated, considering that according to data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, no vax are infected at an average rate of six times higher than the vaccinated. TO Singapore from 8 December unvaccinated will be denied free treatment, a hypothesis also taken into consideration by Germany, which has already removed the free tampons and now plans to narrow the field by denying free treatment.

Merkel also speculates to exclude no-vaxes from some public places as happens in Austria, which has already given rise to the lockdown for the unvaccinated, obtaining a good result: 200 thousand people vaccinated in a few days. Also in Australia from 17 December it is planned to limit some places to no-vax, such as restaurants, hotels, or attend sporting events and shows. In Latvia from 15 November, the lockdown for all will turn into a lockdown only for the unvaccinated. In Ukraine wages are expected to be suspended for new state employees, while in some countries such as Indonesia, Turkmenistan, Micronesia, and Saudi Arabia, vaccines are required to work. In Francefinally, only those who make the third dose will get the Green Pass renewal.

