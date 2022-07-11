all Medicine vacancies

School of Medicine.

and breaks a new barrier in Spain. In the 2022-2023 academic year, the offer of places for the Degree in Medicine has beenthan in the 2021-2022 academic year, when there were 7,298 places. This supposes a new increase in the number of places to study medicine in Spain, which supposes an important push in the fight to palliate the shortage of medical professionals that is about to arrive in the country.

Specifically, the offer of places for studying Medicine in Spain has grown by 2.01 percent, according to the document to which it has had access Medical Writing. Of the total places, 5,831 belong to public universities while 1,614 correspond to private universities.

All autonomous communities have at least one Faculty of Medicine except for La Rioja, which has none. The Community of Madrid It is the region that offers the most places, with 1,564, followed by Catalonia and Andalusia, with 1,194 and 1,039, respectively. These three are the only ones that exceed a thousand, according to the data.

On the contrary, Galicia, Asturias, Extremadura, Cantabria and the Balearic Islands These are the autonomous communities that only have one Faculty of Medicine. Galicia has offered 360 places in the 2022-2023 academic year, while Asturias has had 150 places.

For its part, Extremadura has had a total of 120 places, Cantabria 119 and The Balearic Islands is the one that has offered the fewest places, with 60.

The places at the University of Jaén and the University of Almería will be added to this offer from the next academic year 2022-2023. Both will be able to start the first promotion with a total of 60 places each, with which Spain will register a catalog of 55 Medicine degrees between public and private universities.

Lastly, the private universities that offer the Degree in Medicine, although they do not have a presence in all the autonomous communities and are in six, they concentrate 21.7 percent of the supply of medicine places. The private one is present in Catalonia, with two faculties; in the Valencian Community, also with two; in the Community of Madrid, with four; in Murcia, with a center and a faculty; and in Navarra and the Basque Country, with one in each.

How is the offer of places divided?

– Andalusia

Cadiz Faculty of Medicine: 145

Faculty of Medicine and Nursing Córdoba: 130

Faculty of Medicine of Granada: 253

Faculty of Health Sciences of Jaén: 60

Faculty of Medicine Malaga: 160

Faculty of Medicine Seville: 291

– Aragon

Zaragoza Faculty of Medicine: 180

Zaragoza Faculty of Health and Sports Sciences: 44

– Asturias

Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of Oviedo: 150

– Balearic Islands

Faculty of Medicine of the University of the Balearic Islands: 60

– Canary Islands

Faculty of Health Sciences of La Laguna: 130

Faculty of Health Sciences of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: 135

– Cantabria

Faculty of Medicine of Cantabria: 119

– Castile and Leon

Faculty of Medicine of Salamanca: 180

Valladolid Faculty of Medicine: 180

– Castilla la Mancha

Faculty of Medicine of Albacete: 125

Faculty of Medicine of Ciudad Real: 75

– Catalonia

Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Barcelona: 350

Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of Barcelona: 259

Girona Faculty of Medicine: 80

Faculty of Medicine of Lleida: 110

Faculty of Health and Life Sciences of Pompeu Fabra: 60

Rovira i Virgili Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences: 125

Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the International of Catalonia: 100

Faculty of Medicine of Vic-Central University of Catalonia: 110

– Valencian Community

Faculty of Health Sciences of Jaume I of Castellón: 80

Faculty of Medicine Miguel Hernández of Elche: 130

Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry of Valencia (General Study): 320

Faculty of Health Sciences-Centre of Castellón de Cardenal Herrera-CEU:70

Cardenal Herrera-CEU School of Health Sciences: 50

Faculty of Medicine and Catholic Dentistry of Valencia S. Vicente Mártir: 120

– Extremadura

Faculty of Medicine of Extremadura: 120

-Galicia

Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry of Santiago de Compostela: 360

– Madrid’s community

University Defense Center of Alcalá: 25

Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of Alcalá: 120

Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Madrid: 240

Faculty of Medicine of the Complutense of Madrid: 295

Faculty of Health Sciences. Alcorcón Campus of the Rey Juan Carlos University: 150

Faculty of Health Sciences of Alfonso X El Sabio: 198

Faculty of Biomedical and Health Sciences. Campus Villaviciosa and Alcobendas of the European Union in Madrid: 220

Francisco de Vitoria Faculty of Medicine: 140

San Pablo-CEU School of Medicine: 176

-Murcia

Faculty of Medicine of Murcia: 200

UCAM University Center. Cartagena of the Catholic San Antonio: 60

San Antonio Catholic School of Health Sciences: 90

– Navarre

Navarra Public Faculty of Health Sciences: 60

Faculty of Medicine of Navarra: 200

– Basque Country

Faculty of Medicine and Nursing of the Basque Country/EHU: 330

Faculty of Psychology and Education Deusto: 80