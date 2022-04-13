Health

All men over 40 should never underestimate these 5 symptoms which could be important health warning signs

In recent decades, life expectancy has risen a lot and we are living longer. Without of course counting exceptional events such as pandemics and wars. We are talking about normal living conditions, although unfortunately diseases such as tumors and leukemia are on the rise. For this we must always thank the researchers and doctors who fight and sacrifice themselves every day for our health. Once there was a joke that outside the cemetery there were almost only women’s bicycles. Many widows and few widowers, because, in any case, we men live less. And, precisely in this perspective, even if we are sports and attentive to diet, we must know our body and the signals it sends us well. Like these 5 that we see in this scientific study and which must serve as an important warning.

How important are urine and feces

Generally, after the age of 50, the local health authorities and the doctor invite us to carry out an examination of the prostate and feces. Preventive analyzes to dispel any doubts and intervene if there is something wrong. And, for our part, any changes we see in stool and urine should be reported to the doctor right away. Especially if there is blood. But also increasing the night rises to go to the bathroom or having unusual difficulties in expelling could be alarm bells of something coming.

Unfortunately, especially us men who have a less daily relationship with our skin, unlike women, we often consider it less important. A mistake because, as experts recall, our skin could manifest a fairly common tumor among men. Precisely that of the skin, which could announce itself with the arrival, change or bleeding of even a simple mole. All indices not to be underestimated and to be communicated to our doctor.

When you find yourself snoring suddenly

All men after 40 shouldn’t underestimate even when they suddenly start snoring. But, not for an occasional fact, perhaps caused by fatigue or a heavy dinner. We are referring to the beginning of a very noisy way of snoring that becomes daily. Snoring loud and doing it all the time, the doctors remember, could hide heart and lung problems, but also the onset of diabetes. This is why what we could define as simple daily manifestations could instead hide much more serious problems.

Deepening

An apple a day is great but few know what 2 do for our health

