All Mexicans with open doors in El Tri, except Chicharito

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 12.04.2022 14:22:21





The Tata Martino once again clarified that Javier Hernández is not considered by the Mexican team for the rest of his process, although he did not want to clarify if it is because of the issue of indiscipline committed in September 2019 at the concentration of the Tri in Morristown.

“Javier is not here because the coach on duty has not chosen himbut there is nothing that I have to share with the media, everything that happens in the national team is resolved there”, said the strategist at a press conference.

Chicharito is going through a good level in the mlshas scored five goals in six games, being the top scorer so far this season in USA.

The last time Hernandez Balcazar played a game with Mexican team It was in 2019 when the Tri was measured at USA in New Jersey, playing 87 minutes and scoring the first goal of the 3-0 win.

The rest of Mexicans with open doors

The Tata Martino made it clear that all players who have a good level can have a chance in the Mexican teamafter Julius Furch raise your hands to be part of the Tri in the World Cup.

“Everyone who is able they have the doors openthere is no mention for anyone but if they can play for Mexico are taken into account.”

Martino confessed that Marcelo Flores You have a chance to earn a place in the Qatar World Cupand for that he will continue to give him minutes with El Tri in matches like the one they will hold against Guatemala.

“With Marcelo we are trying to Arsenal give it up to be in the next against Guatemala and the future depends on what the footballer does and what we observe”.